Man gunned down on Jeannette street, dies

A man who was shot multiple times on a Jeannette street Thursday night has died, the mayor said.

According to Jeannette Mayor Richard Jacobelli, the victim got into an argument on Seventh Street before entering the Dollar General store in the 700 block of Clay Avenue. He left the store and was shot near the St. Vincent De Paul store at the corner of Seventh and Clay.

The victim was not immediately identified.

The incident took place at about 7:45 p.m..

Jeannette and state police were investigating, as were Westmoreland County detectives.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

Within 30 minutes of the incident, police were broadcasting an alert for a suspect.

Initial police radio transmissions said the victim had been shot five or six times.

