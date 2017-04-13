Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fire destroys Unity Township house, workshop Thursday night
Joe Napsha | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
JOE NAPSHA | Tribune-Review
A building off of Miscovich Road in Unity Township was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Close to two dozen fire trucks and emergency personnel responded to the fire. Firefighters had to get water up a long hill to the scene, because the building was nestled in the woods. April 13, 2017

Updated 30 minutes ago

A house and workshop tucked in the woods off of Miscovich Road in Unity Township was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

A man and his mother lived in the house, according to Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha. He did not identify them.

No one was believed to be at home, officials said, but they had not contacted the owner immediately and were searching through the rubble. One of the cars that officials were familiar with was gone, which made them suspect that no one was home.

Unity Township Emergency Management coordinator Pete Tenerowicz said the house, at 187 Miscovich Road, was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. The house had a workshop attached to it.

Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha said the flames were so intense when they arrived that “you couldn't get within 30 feet of it.”

The flames charred a sport utility vehicle about 20 feet from the building.

Tenerowicz said a neighbor saw the flames and called in the alarm at about 9:45 p.m.

The state police fire marshal will be notified of the fire, Tenerowicz said.

The name of the owner was not immediately known.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jnapsha@tribweb.com.

