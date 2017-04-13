Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fire damage minimal at Manor coatings manufacturing plant
Jeff Himler | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:36 p.m.
Firefighters from seven companies responded to chemical fire at Ranbar Technology on Manor-Harrison City Road on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Firefighters with breathing apparatus prepare to leave scene of chemical fire at Ranbar Technology. Thursday, April 13, 2017

No one was injured and damage was minimal when insulation on piping caught fire Thursday evening at the Ranbar Technology plant at 403 Manor-Harrison City Road.

Plant manager Lenny Kulbacki is investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out as employees were filling a drum with resin used in the paint industry.

The company makes coatings and resins.

Kulbacki said the minor fire set off an alarm and was quelled with a hand-held extinguisher.

Manor Fire Chief Greg Stutz said four employees working the final shift before an Easter weekend break were evacuated as firefighters responded at 9:36 p.m.

Units from Harrison City, Claridge, Penn, Adamsburg, Irwin and Westmoreland City responded along with the Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials response team.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

