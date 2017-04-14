Jeannette shooter has police, county detectives on the hunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette Police and Westmoreland County Detectives are looking for the suspect who gunned down a man on a Jeannette street corner Thursday night following an argument.

“It's an active, ongoing investigation. If there are any witnesses we'd like them to come forward and call Jeannette Police or Westmoreland County 911,” said county Detective Frank Gallilei.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident that occurred around 7:45 p.m. in front of the St. Vincent de Paul store downtown at the corner of Seventh Street and Clay Avenue. Police set up 14 evidence markers in the 600 block of Clay Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk.

Coroner Ken Bacha said this morning his office is withholding the victim's identity because authorities have been unable to locate next of kin. An autopsy is being conducted today.

Police staged a manhunt in the vicinity in an attempt to locate the suspect.

“We don't know what the argument was about prior to the shooting, but we're hoping to learn that information,” Gallilei said.

Authorities said the victim and suspect started to argue around Seventh Street and Magee Avenue.

Afterward, one of them entered the Dollar General store along Clay Avenue then left the store and walked across the street toward the thrift store, where the shooting occurred.

One bullet went through the storefront.

Another bullet casing was found in front of Punch & Jr.'s tavern, where a neighbor said she found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said the man didn't move or speak to her. Police said someone tried to resuscitate him.

Gallilei and city police Chief Shannon Binda confirmed investigators are securing outdoor surveillance camera recordings in the vicinity in hopes that one captured an image of the suspect.

“We're working on that. But again, it's an active investigation and any information would be appreciated,” Gallilei said.

Binda declined further comment because it is “too early into the investigation.”

Neighbor Jean Bancroft said she heard about seven gunshots from her apartment across Clay Avenue from the shooting.

“It was not automatic gunfire,” Bancroft said.

The fatal shooting is the second in that block. In September 2015, Lamone Rashaad McCoy, 20, of Pittsburgh, was shot eight times inside an apartment on South Seventh Street. Jamere Ramone Glanton, 19, of Jeannette, is serving 8 ½ to 18 years in prison on a third-degree homicide charge.

Jeannette Police can be reached at (724) 527-4013.

Paul Peirce and Joe Napsha are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Peirce at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.