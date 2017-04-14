Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Voter registration deadline looms for primary election

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Campaign signs line the side of North Main Street north of downtown Greensburg on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in next month's primary election.

People must be registered as a Democratic or Republican to vote for candidates in that party's primary on May 16.

Applicants needing to register to vote or to change their name, address or party affiliation may do so online at www.register.votesPA.com.

People also may still register by applying in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau at the county courthouse in Greensburg.

Allegheny County voters can register in person in Room 609 of the County Office Building, located at 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. The Elections Division will remain open in Pittsburgh until 5 p.m. Monday to accept hand-delivered voter registration forms.

For questions, Westmoreland County residents can call the elections bureau at 724-830-3150 or visit: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/251/Elections .

Allegheny County residents who have questions or would like to verify their registration status may call the Elections Division at 412-350-4510 or visit www.alleghenycounty.us/elections/voter-registration.aspx .

