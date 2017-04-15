Westmoreland County's short-term workers' compensation costs to balloon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Workers' compensation benefits paid to injured Westmoreland County government staffers could more than double in 2017 under a contract that took effect this month, a change two commissioners said ultimately will save money.

Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Charles Anderson in late March approved a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the nonprofit Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange to oversee workers' compensation claims for the county filed after April 1.

The insurance carrier is a consortium of housing and redevelopment agencies in Pennsylvania and is operated by a division of Excalibur Insurance Management Services, a for-profit company based in Scranton with an office in Pittsburgh.

The contract will not cover costs associated with 83 claims already on the books that are expected to cost taxpayers more than $2 million this year in lieu of salary payments to those employees. Those costs will be in addition to the $1.6 million paid to the new carrier.

“Whether the county made this change or not, the legacy claims are still the responsibility of the county, as they occurred when the county was self-insured,” Cerilli said in an email. “Being that Excalibur is going to settle these claims immediately, the cost of each claim will be reduced, as lost wages will seize.”

For the past decade, the county handled all workers' compensation claims in-house, meaning it was responsible for paying the claims out of its budget. Under the new contract, the insurance company will be paid an annual fee and pay all future claims over the next year.

Moving forward, Cerilli and Anderson said the arrangement will give the county cost certainty.

“We have all these cases hanging out there, and the way we did it before was not getting the job done,” Anderson said. “I want to see the decks cleared. I don't want this to be passed on forever.”

But in the short term, the 2017 payout is expected to be substantially more, said Commissioner Ted Kopas, who voted against hiring the insurance company.

“The numbers explain it perfectly, and that's why I opposed it. It's not going to be less. It will be more than we've ever spent before for workers' compensation. It doesn't make sense to me,” Kopas said.

Budget director Meghan McCandless said the county spent $1.4 million on workers' compensation claims last year; $1.3 million in 2015; $1.5 million in 2014 and 2013; and $1.3 million in 2012.

Cerilli said the county has set aside $4 million to settle existing cases. It hired Excalibur Insurance to negotiate with former employees to resolve the more than 80 pending cases, one of which dates to 1985.

The company will not be paid extra to negotiate those settlements, Cerilli said, noting that in the past the county hasn't been able to resolve pending cases.

Officials said Excalibur and Highmark submitted proposals for the workers' compensation insurance.

Excalibur's president is lawyer Charles Volpe, who contributed $18,000 to Cerilli's 2015 campaign, according to campaign finance reports.

Cerilli dismissed the idea that those campaign donations influenced her decision to hire Volpe's firm.

“I had over $300,000 in donations,” she said.

Volpe gave $200 to Kopas' campaign committee this year, records show.

“I can't be bought,” Kopas said.

Anderson's campaign reported no donations from Volpe.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.