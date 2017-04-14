Flight 93 National Memorial tree planting project needs volunteers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Park Service is looking for volunteers for a “Plant a Tree” event May 19 and 20 at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County.

More than 150 volunteers from local businesses and organizations have signed up for the sixth annual tree-planting initiative, but others from the general public are needed to help, according to Henry Scully, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93.

The National Park Foundation is partnering in the multi-year effort that has a goal of adding 150,000 new trees at the memorial site. This year, more than 11,000 seedlings will be planted across 17 acres.

About 50 more volunteers age 14 or older are needed each day, with work planned, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. into the early afternoon. Those interested must pre-register at flight93friends.org/plant-a-tree-registration.

Scully said the plantings will “make a lasting contribution to future generations of visitors. It's also a way for all of us to come together and honor the sacrifice of the 40 heroes of Flight 93.”

The initiative has placed 101,358 seedlings over 145 acres. The trees will help re-establish woodland wildlife habitats on the land that had been surface-mined for coal and will create a windbreak to its Memorial Groves.

The memorial commemorates the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who died when the plane crashed on the site after they thwarted a planned terrorist attack by hijackers.