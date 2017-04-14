Electronic waste recycling on hold following Westmoreland Cleanways fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling in Unity has temporarily stopped collecting electronic waste after a fire at the facility this week.

Piles of discarded televisions caught fire Wednesday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no injuries, and the Westmoreland Cleanways building was undamaged, though a recreational vehicle used as office space by the staff was burned.

The non-profit center has been closed since the fire but will re-open Monday.

It will continue to accept other recyclables, like cardboard, paper, tires, Freon appliances and scrap metal, during normal recycling center hours: Monday noon-5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; and the second Saturday of each month 8:30 a.m.-noon.

“We are confident this is a temporary situation and hope to resume electronics collections in the next couple months,” Director Ellen Keefe said in a statement. “Please do not dump electronics at our door when the recycling center is closed. It is considered illegal dumping and violators will be prosecuted. Do not make a difficult situation more difficult by not following the rules.”