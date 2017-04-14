Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Warm weekend weather awaits trout anglers in Western Pennsylvania
Michael Walton | Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Alice White | For The Dispatch
Sandy Bottom Sportman's Club members Matt Machak (foreground) and Richard Hill take part in the Seward club's recent effort to stock a nearby section of the Conemaugh River with trout in preparation for the first day of trout season, on April 12. Laurel Hill Trout Farm in Somerset delivered several hundred brown and rainbow trout between 11 and 17 inches in length for use in the April 2 stocking.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Trout beware.

Warm weekend weather should pack Pennsylvania's lakes, rivers and streams with anglers when trout season opens Saturday.

Forecasts predict temperatures will peak in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday — 15 degrees above averages for mid-April, according to the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office. Thunderstorms could move across southwestern Pennsylvania in the afternoon both days.

Mike Johnson, a waterways conservation officer at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said such warm, mostly dry weather usually translate to a great opening-weekend turnout.

"Last year it was the same situation, with predictions for a beautiful weekend, and it was more people (fishing) than I've seen in years," he said.

Each year the commission stocks Pennsylvania's waters with 3.2 million brown, brook and rainbow trout, among other species. The state is home to 86,000 miles of river and streams, as well as 4,000-plus lakes, ponds and reservoirs.

Anglers must purchase a license to fish. Annual licenses cost about $23 for adults or $12 for seniors. They're available online at gonefishingpa.com , or at more than 9,000 locations statewide.

State rules allow an individual to work up to three rods and keep up to five fish per day, Johnson said. A full explanation of fishing rules and regulations is available at the Fish and Boat Commission's website .

Free fishing days are scheduled May 28 and July 4. The trout season ends Sept. 4.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.