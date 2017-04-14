Warm weekend weather awaits trout anglers in Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trout beware.

Warm weekend weather should pack Pennsylvania's lakes, rivers and streams with anglers when trout season opens Saturday.

Forecasts predict temperatures will peak in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday — 15 degrees above averages for mid-April, according to the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office. Thunderstorms could move across southwestern Pennsylvania in the afternoon both days.

Mike Johnson, a waterways conservation officer at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said such warm, mostly dry weather usually translate to a great opening-weekend turnout.

"Last year it was the same situation, with predictions for a beautiful weekend, and it was more people (fishing) than I've seen in years," he said.

Each year the commission stocks Pennsylvania's waters with 3.2 million brown, brook and rainbow trout, among other species. The state is home to 86,000 miles of river and streams, as well as 4,000-plus lakes, ponds and reservoirs.

Anglers must purchase a license to fish. Annual licenses cost about $23 for adults or $12 for seniors. They're available online at gonefishingpa.com , or at more than 9,000 locations statewide.

State rules allow an individual to work up to three rods and keep up to five fish per day, Johnson said. A full explanation of fishing rules and regulations is available at the Fish and Boat Commission's website .

Free fishing days are scheduled May 28 and July 4. The trout season ends Sept. 4.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.