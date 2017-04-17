Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Rostraver Ice Garden inches closer to being named Hockeyville USA winner

Stephen Huba | Monday, April 17, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy (right), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, talks to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Stefano (left), and state representative Justin Walsh, during a tour of the ice rink, on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Rostraver Ice Gardens in Rostraver Township, on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy, owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, makes his way through the bleachers on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy (left), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, talks to state representative Justin Walsh, and State Senator Pat Stefano, during a small media event on Monday, April 17, 2017.The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy (left), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, shows off a new evaporative condenser , while talking to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Stefano, and state representative Justin Walsh, during a tour of the ice rink, on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy (right), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, talks to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Stefano during a small media event on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Winning $150,000 wouldn't erase the past, but it would help ensure a future for the Rostraver Ice Garden, one of the Mon Valley's most storied hockey arenas.

Owner Jim Murphy said winning the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017 contest would allow the Ice Garden to make a series of capital improvements and move on from a partial collapse of the roof in 2010.

“This would go a long way to help,” he said.

On Saturday, the Ice Garden learned that it had advanced to the second round of voting, along with three other arenas. In addition to the six-figure grand prize, the winner will have the chance to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

“We have a tremendous amount of support,” Murphy said. “Obviously, Pittsburgh is a hockey hotbed, and we're one of the oldest rinks in the Pittsburgh area. ... A lot of people have come through these doors, so there are a lot of fond memories and support.”

The second round of voting — at www.KraftHockeyville.com — begins Tuesday morning and continues until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The first round on April 11 narrowed the field of 10 finalists – culled from almost 1,300 local rink nominations – to four.

The other three are:

• The Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo, N.Y.

• The Bloomington Ice Garden in Bloomington, Minn.

• The Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington, Ill.

The Rostraver Ice Garden must beat the Geneseo, N.Y., facility to advance to the finals.

Chris Kostick, a junior at California University of Pennsylvania, said he nominated the Rostraver arena for its “historic” role in promoting local hockey at the youth, high school, college, semi-professional and professional levels.

“I definitely like this venue. It definitely has some character,” he said. “But it also needs some help.”

Kostick, 24, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, is the equipment manager for Cal U hockey, which practices and has its home games at the Ice Garden. The 52-year-old arena also hosts the Mon Valley Thunder youth program and five local high school teams.

The Ice Garden was a practice facility for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1970s and hosted hockey camps for Mario Lemieux in the 1980s, Murphy said.

On Valentine's Day 2010, three roof trusses gave way under the weight of 5 feet of snow, resulting in the partial collapse of the roof. Although 400 people were in the facility at the time, no one was hurt.

Eight months after the roof collapse, the Ice Garden reopened. But Murphy said it has taken years to recover, despite the rink's popularity.

“I got hurt bad by the insurance settlement and because all my licensees were under contract with other rinks for three years,” he said. “Most of them have returned.”

Murphy said he would use the prize money for such capital improvements as wooden bleachers, a new compressor, better lighting and new floor mats.

“The ventilation system is often inadequate, leaving clouds hanging over the ice and condensation on the glass,” Kostick said in his nomination titled “The Most Resilient Rink in the World.” “The boards are in rough shape, as well. The arena lacks any permanent seating.”

The two arenas that don't make it to the Hockeyville final round each will receive $25,000 in arena upgrades. The runner-up, to be announced with the winner April 29, will receive $75,000 in arena upgrades.

Final round voting will take place April 24 and 25.

Murphy said he hopes the Ice Garden will get a boost in voting from the fact the Penguins are in the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins, which could win the series on Tuesday, tweeted about the Ice Garden's finalist status on its Twitter account, Kostick said.

The Ice Garden also should be encouraged that a nearby hockey arena – the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown – won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015, Kostick said.

On Monday, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Connellsville, toured the Ice Garden in a show of support. He said he plans to post a video to encourage constituents to vote in the contest.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.