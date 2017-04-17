Rostraver Ice Garden inches closer to being named Hockeyville USA winner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voting in the Kraft Hockeyville contest can be done Tuesday and Wednesday on the website ( www.KraftHockeyville.com ), via Twitter or by text message. Eligible voters may vote 50 times per day on the website or by text message, and one time per day via Twitter.

Winning $150,000 wouldn't erase the past, but it would help ensure a future for the Rostraver Ice Garden, one of the Mon Valley's most storied hockey arenas.

Owner Jim Murphy said winning the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017 contest would allow the Ice Garden to make a series of capital improvements and move on from a partial collapse of the roof in 2010.

“This would go a long way to help,” he said.

On Saturday, the Ice Garden learned that it had advanced to the second round of voting, along with three other arenas. In addition to the six-figure grand prize, the winner will have the chance to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

“We have a tremendous amount of support,” Murphy said. “Obviously, Pittsburgh is a hockey hotbed, and we're one of the oldest rinks in the Pittsburgh area. ... A lot of people have come through these doors, so there are a lot of fond memories and support.”

The second round of voting — at www.KraftHockeyville.com — begins Tuesday morning and continues until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The first round on April 11 narrowed the field of 10 finalists – culled from almost 1,300 local rink nominations – to four.

The other three are:

• The Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo, N.Y.

• The Bloomington Ice Garden in Bloomington, Minn.

• The Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington, Ill.

The Rostraver Ice Garden must beat the Geneseo, N.Y., facility to advance to the finals.

Chris Kostick, a junior at California University of Pennsylvania, said he nominated the Rostraver arena for its “historic” role in promoting local hockey at the youth, high school, college, semi-professional and professional levels.

“I definitely like this venue. It definitely has some character,” he said. “But it also needs some help.”

Kostick, 24, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, is the equipment manager for Cal U hockey, which practices and has its home games at the Ice Garden. The 52-year-old arena also hosts the Mon Valley Thunder youth program and five local high school teams.

The Ice Garden was a practice facility for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1970s and hosted hockey camps for Mario Lemieux in the 1980s, Murphy said.

On Valentine's Day 2010, three roof trusses gave way under the weight of 5 feet of snow, resulting in the partial collapse of the roof. Although 400 people were in the facility at the time, no one was hurt.

Eight months after the roof collapse, the Ice Garden reopened. But Murphy said it has taken years to recover, despite the rink's popularity.

“I got hurt bad by the insurance settlement and because all my licensees were under contract with other rinks for three years,” he said. “Most of them have returned.”

Murphy said he would use the prize money for such capital improvements as wooden bleachers, a new compressor, better lighting and new floor mats.

“The ventilation system is often inadequate, leaving clouds hanging over the ice and condensation on the glass,” Kostick said in his nomination titled “The Most Resilient Rink in the World.” “The boards are in rough shape, as well. The arena lacks any permanent seating.”

The two arenas that don't make it to the Hockeyville final round each will receive $25,000 in arena upgrades. The runner-up, to be announced with the winner April 29, will receive $75,000 in arena upgrades.

Final round voting will take place April 24 and 25.

Murphy said he hopes the Ice Garden will get a boost in voting from the fact the Penguins are in the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins, which could win the series on Tuesday, tweeted about the Ice Garden's finalist status on its Twitter account, Kostick said.

The Ice Garden also should be encouraged that a nearby hockey arena – the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown – won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015, Kostick said.

On Monday, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Connellsville, toured the Ice Garden in a show of support. He said he plans to post a video to encourage constituents to vote in the contest.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.