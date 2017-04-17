Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

West Penn to trim trees, tackle ash borer issues
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
A foreman with Asplundh Tree Expert Co. cuts back ash trees from a power line in Delmont in this file photo from Tuesday, July 14, 2015. Trees coming into contact with power lines are the most common causes of power outages for West Penn Power customers.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
West Penn Power Manager of Forestry Services Chip Brown points to damaged bark created by the emerald ash borer insect on an ash tree along Abbe Place in Delmont in this file photo from Tuesday, July 14, 2015.

Contractors for West Penn Power are stepping up tree-trimming efforts to take advantage of the weather, with a particular focus on removing dead and dying ash trees near power lines.

Trimmers have cut back trees along about 1,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines so far this year, and West Penn has set its $40 million budget for cutting along 3,900 miles more in Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties, company spokesman Todd Meyers said.

Of the overall tree-trimming budget, $7 million is dedicated specifically to tackling an estimated 56,000 trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer, a parasite that's especially effective at killing ash trees. Crews won't wait until an ash is completely dead before cutting it; they will remove any that have been affected by the ash borer and pose a risk to power lines.

“You can tell when they're dying. They may have some green left on them, but unfortunately it's an almost 100 percent mortality rate,” Meyers said.

Once dead, ash trees have a tendency to rot and fall apart easier than dead oaks or maples, so removing them quickly is a priority, he said.

In addition to pruning trees and branches that grow over or near power lines and pose a risk of causing outages if they fall, crews will remove branches growing under power lines to make them easier to reach and repair when outages happen, Meyers said. Trees that are diseased or threaten lines may be removed entirely.

West Penn notifies municipal officials before crews start working in their area, and tries to notify property owners when tree trimmers go into power line rights-of-way.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

