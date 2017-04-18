Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant announces street paving, sweeping plans

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Mt. Pleasant council awarded a $57,839 bid for its 2017 street paving project to Tresco Paving Corp.

The following streets will be paved:

• Walnut Street from Church Street to Eagle Street.

• Eagle Street from Reservoir Street to Spring Street.

• Joseph Street from Ramsay Court to Mullin Avenue.

• East half of Hitchman Street from Smithfield Street to Silver Street.

The street sweeping schedule has been announced. Residents are asked to move their vehicles on the appropriate day.

The schedule begins April 25 and 26 on the south side of Main Street from First Street to South Church Street. On May 2 and 3, the north side of Main Street will be swept from Braddock Road to North Church Street.

The north side of Main Street between North Church Street and North Hitchman Street will be swept May 9 and 10 and the opposite side of Main Street in the same area will be swept May 16 and 17.

The south side of Main Street between South Hitchman Street and the borough boundary will be swept May 23 and 24 and the following week will be for the opposite side of Main Street in the same area.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.