Mt. Pleasant announces street paving, sweeping plans
Updated 59 minutes ago
Mt. Pleasant council awarded a $57,839 bid for its 2017 street paving project to Tresco Paving Corp.
The following streets will be paved:
• Walnut Street from Church Street to Eagle Street.
• Eagle Street from Reservoir Street to Spring Street.
• Joseph Street from Ramsay Court to Mullin Avenue.
• East half of Hitchman Street from Smithfield Street to Silver Street.
The street sweeping schedule has been announced. Residents are asked to move their vehicles on the appropriate day.
The schedule begins April 25 and 26 on the south side of Main Street from First Street to South Church Street. On May 2 and 3, the north side of Main Street will be swept from Braddock Road to North Church Street.
The north side of Main Street between North Church Street and North Hitchman Street will be swept May 9 and 10 and the opposite side of Main Street in the same area will be swept May 16 and 17.
The south side of Main Street between South Hitchman Street and the borough boundary will be swept May 23 and 24 and the following week will be for the opposite side of Main Street in the same area.