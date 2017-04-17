Good Friday goes bad for New Salem church, Fayette Co. man charged with desecration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fayette County man who vandalized an outdoor shrine honoring a priest who died in the Holocaust at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale early on Good Friday faces multiple criminal charges, state police said.

Police said Bradley S. Dubovich, 39, will be charged with desecration of a historic object, driving under the influence, criminal mischief and possession of a small amount of marijuana for the vandalism spree at the church along Footedale Road in German Township.

Some religious statues outside the century-old church were knocked over, police said.

“We are very fortunate the damage was kept to a minimum. One statue that was knocked over was not damaged. Some flowerpots were also knocked over, but they have been put back in their places,” said Jerry Zufelt, spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

Dubovich threw a bench at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Shrine, causing minor damage that parishioners cleaned up, Trooper Jared R. King said.

The shrine honors a Polish Conventual Franciscan friar who volunteered to die in place of a man with a family in Auschwitz, the infamous death camp the Germans operated in the Polish countryside during World War II.

The incident began about 5 a.m. Friday when King drove to the church, “visibly upset” and yelling, police said. Nuns living in the parish house saw him knock over several statues and flower pots outside the church.

“The Daughters of Charity Convent is located there, and they were the ones who actually saw the incident and contacted state police,” Zufelt said.

When state troopers arrived to survey the damage and speak to the nuns who witnessed it, Dubovich drove back into the parking lot across Footedale Road from the church. He was interviewed and cited.

While Dubovich was vandalizing the church, King said that he made disparaging remarks about priests.

“We do not believe he was a member of the parish,” Zufelt said.

Complaints will be filed before Masontown District Judge Daniel Shimshock.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.