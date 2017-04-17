Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Good Friday goes bad for New Salem church, Fayette Co. man charged with desecration
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 17, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
A vandal damaged the outdoor St. Maximilian Kolbe Shrine at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale, Fayette County, on Good Friday.
A vandal damaged the outdoor St. Maximilian Kolbe Shrine at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale, Fayette County, on Good Friday.

Updated less than a minute ago

A Fayette County man who vandalized an outdoor shrine honoring a priest who died in the Holocaust at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale early on Good Friday faces multiple criminal charges, state police said.

Police said Bradley S. Dubovich, 39, will be charged with desecration of a historic object, driving under the influence, criminal mischief and possession of a small amount of marijuana for the vandalism spree at the church along Footedale Road in German Township.

Some religious statues outside the century-old church were knocked over, police said.

“We are very fortunate the damage was kept to a minimum. One statue that was knocked over was not damaged. Some flowerpots were also knocked over, but they have been put back in their places,” said Jerry Zufelt, spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

Dubovich threw a bench at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Shrine, causing minor damage that parishioners cleaned up, Trooper Jared R. King said.

The shrine honors a Polish Conventual Franciscan friar who volunteered to die in place of a man with a family in Auschwitz, the infamous death camp the Germans operated in the Polish countryside during World War II.

The incident began about 5 a.m. Friday when King drove to the church, “visibly upset” and yelling, police said. Nuns living in the parish house saw him knock over several statues and flower pots outside the church.

“The Daughters of Charity Convent is located there, and they were the ones who actually saw the incident and contacted state police,” Zufelt said.

When state troopers arrived to survey the damage and speak to the nuns who witnessed it, Dubovich drove back into the parking lot across Footedale Road from the church. He was interviewed and cited.

While Dubovich was vandalizing the church, King said that he made disparaging remarks about priests.

“We do not believe he was a member of the parish,” Zufelt said.

Complaints will be filed before Masontown District Judge Daniel Shimshock.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.