Westmoreland controller calls for county contract review, cites potential conflict

Westmoreland County Controller Jeff Balzer is calling for an independent review of a one-year, $1.6 million contract that will pay future workers compensation claims filed against the county government.

In doing so, Balzer said county commissioners should be required to disclose political donations that could influence such decisions, as reported over the weekend by the Tribune-Review .

Balzer, a two-term Republican, said last month's vote to award a contract to the Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange, a nonprofit arm of Excalibur Insurance Services of Scranton, carries an appearance of a conflict of interest with Commissioner Gina Cerilli, who received $18,000 in campaign donations from the firm's president.

“Sunshine is the recipe for honesty in government,” Balzer said. “I'm not saying there is a conflict of interest here — a pay to play — but that's what it looks like.”

Cerilli and Commissioner Charles Anderson voted to turn over the workers compensation program to the insurance company, eliminating the county's self-insurance system.

Excalibur President Charles Volpe gave Cerilli multiple donations totaling $18,000 since 2014, according to campaign finance reports filed with the county elections bureau.

Volpe gave Commissioner Ted Kopas, who voted against the contract, $200 this year. Anderson received no campaign donations from Volpe.

Balzer said commissioners should adopt an ordinance that would require full disclosure of political contributions of more than $500 during the previous two years by principals, employees and relatives of businesses in line to receive county contracts that are not competitively bid.

Pennsylvania's ethics act states a conflict of interest would occur if an elected official uses the authority of his or her office to receive private financial benefit from an entity they or a member of their immediate family is associated, according to its website.

Cerilli isn't listed among the insurance company's principals and is not on their payroll, she said.

She has denied that Volpe's political contributions — a portion of the more than $300,000 she raised during and after the 2015 election — played a role in his company's contract with the county.

Officials said the county received two proposals for its workers compensation program. Because it was an insurance matter, it did not require a formal bid process, they said.

“This is politics at its best,” Cerilli said of Balzer's comments. “I'm not going to do anything to appease Controller Balzer because he's unhappy with the decision. He needs to worry about his own job and not the board of commissioners' job.”

Anderson said he was not aware of Volpe's donations to Cerilli's campaign but noted that political contributions received by commissioners already are publicly disclosed.

“I didn't know about the donations, but I voted for the contract because I think it was the right thing to do,” Anderson said.

Kopas said he wants to review Balzer's proposal.

“Whenever you can look at adding scrutiny, it's worth looking into,” he said.

The workers compensation contract, which took effect April 1, requires the county to pay the company $1.6 million to finance future claims filed by employees. All claims previously filed will be paid by the county, which last year shelled out about $1.4 million to injured workers in lieu of salary.

Officials said more than 80 claims, dating to 1985 and totaling about $2 million, remain on the books to be paid by the county.

Balzer said Monday that his office has fielded dozens of calls from taxpayers asking about the contract.

He said an independent reviewer should be hired to assess whether the county can save money by moving away from self-insuring its workers compensation program.

Cerilli and Anderson defended the change, saying it will give the county certainty for its workers compensation costs moving forward as the insurance company works to settle existing claims rather than allowing cases to continue indefinitely.

The county has $4 million set aside in an escrow account to pay old claims.

“There is no pathway for saving money,” Blazer said. “The only pathway I can see is to spend money.”

