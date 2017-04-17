Latrobe man dies after apparently lighting himself on fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 58-year-old man who lit himself on fire Saturday in Latrobe in an apparent suicide attempt has died of his injuries, city fire Chief John Brasile said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was burned on 80 percent of his body and mostly from the waist down, Brasile said.

Medics airlifted the man to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood after he set himself on fire about 7:25 p.m. in a shed on Seventh Avenue. Flames swept through the shed and damaged the siding to a mobile home.

Brasile said he was notified Monday of the man's death by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

“I thought we were responding to a shed fire, and we pull up and find a shed fully involved and then there was something else burning in the yard,” Brasile said. “It was the victim.”

The fire chief said he used a leather motorcycle jacket, which was laying nearby, to extinguish the flames on the victim.

The man, who lived alone, left a suicide note on a door to the home, Brasile said.

A state police fire marshal is investigating, but no report was available.