Westmoreland traffic deaths dropped to 33 in 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Annual traffic deaths are down in Westmoreland County, following a statewide trend that saw Pennsylvania driving fatalities reach a record low.

Thirty-three people died in Westmoreland crashes in 2016, according to PennDOT data, down from 41 in 2015. Traffic deaths across Pennsylvania fell from 1,195 in 2015 to 1,118 last year. The 2016 figure is the lowest since the state started tracking traffic deaths in 1928, according to a PennDOT press release.

In Allegheny County, more people died in traffic crashes in 2016 than in the previous year – 72 compared to 54 in 2015.

Gov. Tom Wolf in a written statement attributed the statewide decline to better “innovation, roadway improvements and educational outreach.”

“As fatality numbers continue to trend downward, we still need to change driver behavior, keeping in mind that each person killed in a crash is a member of someone's family,” said Wolf, a Democrat.

Between 2012 and 2016, PennDOT invested more than $376 million from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program on more than 430 safety projects. Another $50 million was invested in small improvement efforts like installing rumble strips and improving signs, officials said in a written statement.

In February PennDOT released its 2017 Strategic Highway Safety Plan .

In Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, as well as statewide, deaths are down since the first decade of the 2000s. Allegheny County's worst year occurred in 2001, when 109 people died. Westmoreland's worst year was 2005, when 54 were killed.

The statewide total during that decade peaked in 2002 at 1,618, PennDOT data shows.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.