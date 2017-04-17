Jeannette plans major paving project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More streets will be paved in Jeannette over the next few years starting in 2017 under a $293,000 bid awarded to Tresco Paving Corp. of Pittsburgh.

“It's important to note this is the largest street paving project the city has done in about three decades,” said city Manager Michael Nestico. “We've put in additional funding beyond our liquid fuels allocation.”

The city is essentially doubling its funds for paving. Liquid fuels allocations from the state in the last few years has ranged from $120,000 to $150,000 — it was $133,000 in 2016. Jeannette is footing the remainder of the 2017 paving project bid from $3.5 million worth of bonds it borrowed in November, Nestico said.

Streets will be paved in the Paruco Park section of the city:

• Ohio Avenue from Hickory Street to Sycamore Street

• Florida Avenue from Pennsylvania Boulevard to the Jeannette Senior High School

• Maryland Avenue from Maple Avenue to Pennsylvania Boulevard

• Woodside Drive from Florida Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

• Oak Street from Birch Street to Pennsylvania Boulevard

• Birch Street from Ohio Avenue to Maple Avenue

• Maple Avenue from Ohio Avenue to Birch Street

• Sycamore Street from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Avenue

• Ohio Avenue from Birch Street to Sycamore Street

• Jefferson Avenue from Sycamore Street to Park Street

Elsewhere in town:

• 13th Street from Gaskill Avenue to the railroad underpass

• Gaskill Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street

Additionally, Columbia Gas will replace gas lines and pave the following streets:

• Allwine Avenue, First Street and Arlington Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Morningside Avenue

• Parkman Street from Allwine Avenue to Ellsworth Avenue

• Reed Street from Allwine Avenue to Good Street

• Delaware Avenue from Allwine Avenue to Ellsworth Avenue

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374.