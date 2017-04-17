Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette plans major paving project
Renatta Signorini | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

More streets will be paved in Jeannette over the next few years starting in 2017 under a $293,000 bid awarded to Tresco Paving Corp. of Pittsburgh.

“It's important to note this is the largest street paving project the city has done in about three decades,” said city Manager Michael Nestico. “We've put in additional funding beyond our liquid fuels allocation.”

The city is essentially doubling its funds for paving. Liquid fuels allocations from the state in the last few years has ranged from $120,000 to $150,000 — it was $133,000 in 2016. Jeannette is footing the remainder of the 2017 paving project bid from $3.5 million worth of bonds it borrowed in November, Nestico said.

Streets will be paved in the Paruco Park section of the city:

• Ohio Avenue from Hickory Street to Sycamore Street

• Florida Avenue from Pennsylvania Boulevard to the Jeannette Senior High School

• Maryland Avenue from Maple Avenue to Pennsylvania Boulevard

• Woodside Drive from Florida Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

• Oak Street from Birch Street to Pennsylvania Boulevard

• Birch Street from Ohio Avenue to Maple Avenue

• Maple Avenue from Ohio Avenue to Birch Street

• Sycamore Street from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Avenue

• Ohio Avenue from Birch Street to Sycamore Street

• Jefferson Avenue from Sycamore Street to Park Street

Elsewhere in town:

• 13th Street from Gaskill Avenue to the railroad underpass

• Gaskill Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street

Additionally, Columbia Gas will replace gas lines and pave the following streets:

• Allwine Avenue, First Street and Arlington Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Morningside Avenue

• Parkman Street from Allwine Avenue to Ellsworth Avenue

• Reed Street from Allwine Avenue to Good Street

• Delaware Avenue from Allwine Avenue to Ellsworth Avenue

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.