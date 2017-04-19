Traffic deaths drop in Westmoreland and Pa., bucking U.S. rate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's still unclear why Judson McQuaid Shiffler's Chevy Cavalier crashed into a hillside as he drove home from practice, an accident that ultimately took the Hempfield Area High School swim team captain's life.

Two years later a handmade wooden cross and flowers mark the site of the single-vehicle wreck at the corner of Route 136 and Millersdale Road, not far from the school. Meg Shiffler said her son, known as Jud, is terribly missed. But family and friends are doing better. They focus on affecting positive change. They raise awareness about organ donations — Jud's organs helped save five people — and they've started a swim team scholarship in his name.

There's light at the end of the tunnel, Meg Shiffler said, something she hopes others who've lost loved ones to traffic deaths can realize.

"You just have to take it one day at a time," said Shiffler, 55, of Irwin. "Sometimes one breath at a time."

On Wednesday, Meg Shiffler welcomed news that Pennsylvania traffic deaths ticked down in 2016, bucking a nationwide increase. Westmoreland County followed the statewide trend: 33 people died here in 2016, according to PennDOT data, down from 41 in 2015. Statewide deaths fell from 1,195 in 2015 to 1,118 last year.

The 2016 figure is the lowest since the state started tracking traffic deaths in 1928, according to PennDOT.

In Allegheny County, more people died in traffic crashes in 2016 than in the previous year — 72 compared to 54 in 2015.

Pennsylvania's decrease, though small, is encouraging given recent significant increases in traffic deaths nationwide, said Thomas Songer, an epidemiologist with the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health who has studied mortality and motor vehicle accidents.

U.S. motor vehicle deaths totalled 40,200 in 2016, according to the National Safety Council. The figure marks a 6 percent increase from the previous year, and the first time since 2007 that the annual fatality count exceeded 40,000.

Experts attributed the national increase to economic factors. With fuel prices down and the overall economy improving, people spend more time on the roads, driving both farther and more often than they did during the Great Recession, the last time annual traffic crash deaths dipped nationwide.

In Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, as well as statewide, the number has dropped since the early 2000s. Since 2000, Allegheny County's worst year was 2001, when 109 people died; Westmoreland's worst year was 2005, when 54 were killed.

Songer said Pennsylvania's modest decrease suggests some PennDOT safety strategies — removing tree and hazards from roadsides, building guardrails in locations where vehicles can run off the road, among other things — are paying off.

Gov. Tom Wolf in a written statement attributed the statewide decline to better "innovation, roadway improvements and educational outreach."

Between 2012 and 2016, PennDOT invested more than $376 million from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program on more than 430 safety projects. Another $50 million was invested in small improvement efforts like installing rumble strips and improving signs, officials said in a written statement.

Statewide fatalities in run-off-road crashes dropped from 580 in 2015 to 518 this year, PennDOT said. Hit-fixed-object fatalities also decreased from 459 in 2015 to 401 last year.

Cpl. Adam Reed, spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police, said troopers use data to step up enforcement in areas with high crash or DUI rates. They also focus on educating community members, especially students, about traffic laws and the dangers of impaired or distracted driving.

"It doesn't even have to be something illegal like texting and driving," Reed said. "It could be something as simple as a young person talking to someone in the backseat, or shuffling through Spotify."

Songer noted one troubling trend in both national and state data. More pedestrians are dying in traffic crashes. In Pennsylvania, 172 pedestrian deaths occurred in 2015, up from 153 the year before.

Reasons for the increase are hard to pin down. At least in the short term, it's difficult to find cause in most traffic death changes, Songer said. Perceptions about drunk driving safety didn't change overnight; a widespread aversion to intoxicated driving developed over decades. The same thing is potentially happening now with smartphone use while driving.

"It's usually difficult to see that type of impact," Songer said.

The impact of a looming transportation revolution remains even more elusive. Already a common sight on Pittsburgh roads, self-driving cars will soon enough populate the nation's interstates and highways, Songer said.

Autonomous vehicles likely will improve driving safety in some ways, for example, by lowering the impact of things like human error and impaired and distracted driving. But there will be other effects, too, that experts and researchers haven't even thought about.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.