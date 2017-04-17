Norwin school board: More than 120 attend meeting to oppose possible teacher, program cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin school board Monday was confronted with a large contingent of more than 120 teachers, parents and students concerned about possible teacher layoffs and opposed to cuts in music and arts programs.

Faced with a $3.3 million budget deficit in the upcoming school year that would be partially offset by an anticipated 2.41 mill tax hike in 2017-2018, the board has not made a decision on layoffs or cuts. The board has until June 30 to pass a budget.

“We want to disrupt as few students as possible with any changes we make,” board President Robert Perkins said after listening to about 10 people who voiced opposition to cuts and fee increases for organizations that use school facilities.

Perkins previously said the district does not intend to eliminate any programs, nor does he want to limit participation. He said the board would review the recently adopted fee increases for fields and facilities.

Several students questioned why the district would want to cut classes that are important to many students.

Jack Tachoir, 66, of North Huntingdon said he was willing to pay higher taxes for education.

“I feel my obligation to the younger generation. We need to fund our children's future,” Tachoir said.

The board previously took action to limit any real estate tax hike to 2.41 mills, the maximum permitted under a state formula governing school taxes.

Norwin Aqua Club President Amy Smeltzer said her organization serves about 170 students and an increase in facilities usage fees, particularly a 600 percent increase, “is really hard to swallow.”

