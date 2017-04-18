Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Derry Twp. driver charged with homicide by vehicle in motorcycle crash

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 2:24 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

A Derry Township woman was arraigned Tuesday morning on homicide by vehicle and related charges involving a head-on crash last year.

Bailey Rose Campbell, 24, was traveling north on Route 982 in Derry Township at 2:08 p.m. on April 24 when state police allege the Jeep Cherokee she was driving crossed the center line and hit a southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Chad Gates, 29, of Derry Township, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Campbell told police the motorcycle drove into her lane and she swerved to avoid it, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Her attorney could not be reached Tuesday.

Gates was not wearing a helmet.

Campbell is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and vehicle code violations. She is free on recognizance bond. An April 26 preliminary hearing is set.

