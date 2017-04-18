Derry Twp. pet-sitters find 2 burglars in resident's home
Two burglars were interrupted Sunday by a man and woman caring for a Derry Township resident's pets, according to police.
Ciara Morgan Cole, 21, of Derry, allegedly bit the male pet-sitter on the hand and punched him in the head around 9 p.m., police said. Cole told police she knew the resident was not at home when she and Bryan Keith Darazio, Jr., 21, of Derry, broke in through a window. According to an affidavit, Cole told police she intended to steal money from the home.
The pet-sitters reported finding the pair rummaging through drawers and cabinets, police said.
Both suspects were arraigned Monday on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft. In addition, Cole is charged with aggravated assault and harassment. Both are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. Cole's bail is $50,000 and Darazio's is $40,000.
Preliminary hearings are set for April 26. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.