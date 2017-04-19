OYC scholarships awarded

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin High School senior Mark Downey and Kiski Area High School senior Faith Gongaware each received a $5,000 scholarship Wednesday during Trib Total Media's annual Outstanding Young Citizen Awards banquet at the Quality Inn in New Kensington.

The awards, presented by Trib Total Media with support from sponsor University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, recognize 100 top students from 97 area schools for their achievements in and out of the classroom.

Downey has struggled with hearing impairment but was able to hear sounds in his right ear for the first time in 2012, when he received a cochlear implant at the Children's Hospital Hearing Center.

For the past three years, Downey has organized Easter flower sales, helping to raise about $38,000 for the center.

“To be able to hear and interpret words and understand things is a truly amazing experience,” he said. “I wanted to try to pay it forward to all of the other students with hearing loss in Pittsburgh.”

Gongaware is considering life work as a foreign ambassador, and she's gained experience with foreign relations during a five-week trip to Vietnam through the program Experiment in International Living.

She was inspired to visit the Asian country after an older sister completed a sojourn in Thailand.

“I wanted to go somewhere that was really outside my comfort zone,” she said. She completed volunteer work, including planting mangrove trees, but most enjoyed interacting with her host family. “I was able to see the culture firsthand and make connections with that,” she said.

Closer to home, Gongaware, who is ranked first in her class, has participated in a book drive and volunteered at children's summer camps.

Ten other area high school students were honored with gold medals for their achievements:

• Colin Aikins, a junior who has consistently placed on the High Honor Roll at Central Catholic High School, founded the school's Classical Music Club. He donated to medical-related charities more than $3,000 he raised by recording and selling a CD.

• Saraswati Alagar, a home-schooled senior affiliated with Pittsburgh Milliones, University Preparatory School, is a National Merit Semifinalist and a National Chemistry Olympiad finalist. She volunteered as a youth tennis coach and a junior assistant in a brain injury unit at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

• Zachary Coughlin, a senior at Shady Side Academy, is co-director of the Fox Chapel Farmers Market, operates his own business, Zac's Sweet Shop, and works as a freelance photographer and for a New York City-based public relations firm.

• Mary Cumpston, a senior at Oakland Catholic High School, has placed on the school's Highest Honor Roll. She volunteers at the Greater Pittsburgh Area Community Food Bank and the Jubilee Soup Kitchen and has participated in the Hazelwood Greenway Invasive Species Clean-up.

• Shania Katri, a junior at Fox Chapel Area High School, founded an initiative that helps elementary-age girls explore computer science. She is working to raise money through crowd-funding to purchase laptops for children to use during hospital stays.

• Yelim Lee, a senior at Fox Chapel Area High School, is a National Merit Semifinalist. Lee founded the Health Occupations Students of America club and the Asian Cultural Club and has taken part in Pittsburgh's Lending Our Hands to Immigrants and Refugees project.

• Suvir Mirchandani, a senior at Fox Chapel Area High School, has a QPA of 4.6 and is a National Merit Semifinalist. Mirchandani received a Carnegie Science Award, placing first in computer science, and was one of two students selected to represent the United States at the 2016 Taiwan International Science Fair.

• Anthony Patsy, a senior at Central Catholic High School, took first place with an entry at the Pennsylvania State Science Fair. He has founded his school's Autism Support and Awareness Organization and is writing a thesis exploring “autism unemployment” in the Pittsburgh area.

• Claire Staresinic, a senior at Mars High School, is an AP Merit Scholar with Honor, a member of student council and the honors band. She volunteers at the Mars Home for Youth, is a student intern at Animal Friends and assists at Family Psychological Associates and Clarion Psychiatric Center.

• Nowin High School senior Hunter Stecko is a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, an AP Schoar with Distinction and a participant in the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute. He volunteers at St. Agnes Parish and is active with a senior youth ministry.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.