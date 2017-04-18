Heroin overdose victim revived in Connellsville library restroom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

•Drop a donation off at the Somerset Trust Company's branch on West Crawford Avenue.

•Mail them to the fund in care of Somerset Trust Company, 904 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425

A man was revived by police and paramedics after an apparent heroin overdose in a bathroom at Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, according to library board President John Malone.

Now, library officials are asking for community support to purchase a video surveillance system while putting other measures, such as locking bathrooms, in place quickly, Malone said Tuesday.

“It's unfortunate. It upsets me,” Malone said. “It's truly a community center and if anybody wants to do drugs — I'm telling you, don't do it there.”

A man went into a library bathroom Saturday afternoon and employees noticed that he was locked inside for an extended period of time. Malone said they called police and paramedics who found the man unconscious.

He was revived there with an overdose antidote and survived, Malone said.

A police report was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

“We can't tolerate that” type of behavior around children and other patrons in the South Pittsburgh Street building that's a century old, Malone said.

Locks will be installed on bathroom doors and the keys will be kept at the front desk. Library officials will have a key to enter the restroom in the event of an emergency.

Malone hopes to raise $15,000 to put toward a video surveillance system, which could cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Grants could pay the rest of the bill.

A donation account has been created at Somerset Trust Company.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.