Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Heroin overdose victim revived in Connellsville library restroom
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Celeste Van Kirk | Trib Total Media
The Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville is used by hundreds of patrons each year. A cafe was opened last year in a little-used room in the library, and renovated to suit the needs of the quaint eatery. Its mission is to provide financial support to the library through an atmosphere conducive to the enjoyment of reading.

Updated 46 minutes ago

A man was revived by police and paramedics after an apparent heroin overdose in a bathroom at Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, according to library board President John Malone.

Now, library officials are asking for community support to purchase a video surveillance system while putting other measures, such as locking bathrooms, in place quickly, Malone said Tuesday.

“It's unfortunate. It upsets me,” Malone said. “It's truly a community center and if anybody wants to do drugs — I'm telling you, don't do it there.”

A man went into a library bathroom Saturday afternoon and employees noticed that he was locked inside for an extended period of time. Malone said they called police and paramedics who found the man unconscious.

He was revived there with an overdose antidote and survived, Malone said.

A police report was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

“We can't tolerate that” type of behavior around children and other patrons in the South Pittsburgh Street building that's a century old, Malone said.

Locks will be installed on bathroom doors and the keys will be kept at the front desk. Library officials will have a key to enter the restroom in the event of an emergency.

Malone hopes to raise $15,000 to put toward a video surveillance system, which could cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Grants could pay the rest of the bill.

A donation account has been created at Somerset Trust Company.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.