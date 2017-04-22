Westmoreland County commissioners reject review of $1.6M workers' compensation contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners rejected a request from Controller Jeff Balzer for an independent review of a contract they approved with an outside insurance firm to handle workers' compensation claims.

Balzer criticized the one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange to oversee claims filed after April 1. Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Charles Anderson voted last month to have the Scranton-based nonprofit manage the program that pays injured workers in lieu of salary rather than have the county pay the claims.

The Republican row officer, who is responsible for providing independent oversight of the county's financial affairs, not only questioned whether the move will save the county money but also whether Cerilli should have voted on a contract involving the business of her largest campaign donor.

“I do question the process in which this decision appears to have been made,” Balzer said.

Cerilli, a first-term Democrat elected in 2015, denied any wrongdoing.

“I'm not going to do anything to appease Controller Balzer because he's unhappy with the decision,” she said.

Balzer emailed commissioners urging them to pay an insurance expert to assess the insurance deal.

The county last year paid $1.5 million in workers' compensation claims. Officials said more than 80 older claims will remain on the books and cost the county $2 million this year, which is on top of what will be paid to the outside firm.

Anderson said the move is designed to save the county money in the future.

Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange is operated by Excalibur Insurance Services, a for-profit company headed by Scranton lawyer Charles Volpe. Campaign finance reports filed with the county show that Volpe has contributed $18,000 to Cerilli's political action committee since 2014.

Cerilli raised more than $300,000 for her election and denied that Volpe's donations played any role in his company getting the county contract.

Commissioner Ted Kopas, a Democrat who voted against the workers' compensation contract, received $200 from Volpe since 2014, records show. Anderson, a Republican, received no donations from him.

State and federal campaign finance reports show that Volpe has contributed tens of thousands of dollars in political donations dating to 1997.

Volpe, a Democrat who ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate, said he routinely donates to Democratic candidates on federal, state and local levels. He said he counts Cerilli's father, Greg, as a longtime friend and supporter.

“He was one of my biggest fundraisers when I ran for governor in 1994,” Volpe said. “I remember seeing Gina in a ‘Volpe for Governor' T-shirt when she was only 3 or 4 years old. I attend their Christmas party almost every year.”

His donations to Cerilli's campaign for commissioner were out of loyalty to a family friend and not an effort to win business for his insurance company, which works throughout the state, Volpe said.

Excalibur previously served as an insurance carrier for Westmoreland County for decades under previous boards of commissioners until the company was replaced in 2014 — before Cerilli was elected.

Robert Caruso, executive director of the state Ethics Commission, said it is not improper for elected officials to award government contracts to political donors, but a secret agreement that those donations were made in exchange for government work would be.

“That's usually difficult to prove,” Caruso said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.