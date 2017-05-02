Candidates bring varying philosophies to race for Westmoreland County judge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three lawyers running for one opening on the Westmore­land County Court of Common Pleas each said their legal philosophies would guide their decision-making as a judge.

Attorneys Lisa Monzo, Jim Silvis and District Judge Anthony Bompiani are seeking to replace the late Judge Debra Pezze. After nearly three decades on the bench, Pezze died last year following a long illness, creating a vacancy in the court's criminal division that is now filled by several senior judges.

The successful candidate will serve a 10-year term and receive an annual salary of $178,868.

Silvis and Bompiani are registered Republicans. Monzo is a Democrat. All three candidates, however, will run in both parties' primaries on May 16.

Whoever wins the judicial post won't know until early next year whether they will handle criminal, civil or family court cases. But all three candidates said they will approach the job as they have done in their legal careers.

“I interpret the law and facts as written, and I don't believe the Constitution and the law are living documents. I interpret them as they are written,” Bompiani said.

Monzo said she has no controlling ideology that will impact decisions she would make on the bench.

“I think judges make critical, life-altering decisions every day, and my philosophy is to be fair, to listen and understand the significance of those decisions,” Monzo said.

Silvis said he would judge each case on its merits.

“I think a judge is required to judge the law as it is written. I'll just apply it as the laws are written and stay away from judicial activism,” said Silvis, of Unity, who is making a second attempt to win a seat on the county court. He ran unsuccessfully in 2015.

Since 2002, he has worked at the Greensburg law firm of O'Connell and Silvis, focusing on civil cases. He has served as an assistant public defender in Westmoreland County and as a law clerk for Superior Court Judge Joseph Hudock.

In addition to his private practice, Silvis works part time in the county solicitor's office handling cases for the children's bureau and Area Agency on Aging.

Monzo, of Hempfield, works at Galloway Monzo, the Greensburg law firm she formed with her husband and father. She has worked as an adjunct business law professor at Seton Hill University, as an attorney in the county public defender's office and as a clerk for two county judges.

It is her first campaign for public office.

Bompiani, of Hempfield, was elected in 2015 to serve as a district judge in Youngwood. He previously maintained a private practice and spent six years as a defense attorney in the public defender's office.

Bompiani said that as a Common Pleas Court judge, he would be tough on drug dealers by imposing high bonds that would keep many of them behind bars, and embrace programs such as the county's fledgling drug court to assist addicts.

“I tell each and every one who comes into my courtroom that there is no bigger threat to our county,” Bompiani said of the drug abuse problem.

He said he favors mandatory minimum sentencing requirements for drug offenders, which he said would be an effective deterrent to seasoned drug dealers.

Monzo, a former lawyer in the county's juvenile justice system, said she wants to focus on families as a judge.

“Families are really important, and the people in Westmoreland County are my family and friends. I have an understanding that we have to protect the safety of families,” Monzo said.

She and Silvis said they would oppose mandatory minimum sentencing.

Silvis said he sees a job on the county court as a means of helping curb the drug addiction problem and improving mental health treatment for offenders.

“An important role a judge has is to try to solve problems quickly,” Silvis said. “You can have an impact. Anything you can do to help an addict get over their addiction or assist someone get the mental health treatment they need, it can help the community.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293. rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.