3 women seek GOP nod to oppose Prothonotary Christina O'Brien

The three women seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Prothonotary Christina O'Brien, a Democrat, each said her administrative and leadership skills make her the best candidate for the GOP to win the office for the first time in decades.

The prothonotary's office is where all civil and family court records are filed and the only courthouse office where passports are processed. The successful candidate will win a four-year term and earn $67,504 annually.

Kimberly Horrell, a deputy in the register of wills office; Susan Ilgenfritz, a sales representative with AAA in Murrysville; and Gina O'Barto, an administrative assistant at a Greensburg machine shop, are seeking the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary.

Horrell of Hempfield started working at the courthouse last year after 27 years as a postmaster in Youngstown and holding marketing jobs with the U.S. Postal Service. She said she wants the prothonotary to better serve the public by taking its passport services on the road to senior centers and colleges.

She wants to make the office more accessible by coordinating with other courthouse offices with late afternoon or early evening hours. Several offices, such as the register of wills, the recorder of deeds and the prothonotary, remain open after the courthouse closes at 4 p.m., but on different days.

“My experience in government, my experience as a manger, allows me to reorganize the office to better serve the public. I'm dedicated to the county to make things better,” Horrell said.

Ilgenfritz of Murrysville, is the only GOP candidate with political experience, having served as a member of the Franklin Regional School board since 2013. She said her business and management experience will enable her to make the office more efficient.

She said she wants to improve the office's efficiency and customer service

Ilgenfritz said she favors term limits and would cap her position as head of the office at three four-year terms.

O'Barto, of Unity, works as an office assistant at EDM Services in Greensburg and is seeking public office for the first time. She previously worked at other businesses and in the administrative offices at Greater Latrobe Area High School.

“I am not part of the establishment,” O'Barto said. “I stand apart from them (her opponents). I'm a fresh, new face because I have never run for office before and I have fresh, new ideas.”

Those ideas include providing better training for employees to ensure all staff members can perform any jobs in the office. O'Barto said her business experience with budgets will enable her to establish a system to ensure the public has access to all information.

She said she will not release specific plans until after she is elected and is able to evaluate office functions.

O'Brien, 50, of Mt. Pleasant Township, is unopposed in the Democratic primary. She is seeking her third term.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.