3 vie for district judge spot in North Huntingdon, Irwin, North Irwin

Education: Graduate of Southmoreland High School; bachelor's degree in chemistry and master's degree in engineering, University of Pittsburgh; Duquesne University Law School

Voters in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin will choose among a former Westmoreland County assistant district attorney, a veteran attorney and a pharmacist to serve a six-year-term as district judge in the May 16 primary.

Attorney Wayne Gongaware, pharmacist Lisa Moritz Moffatt and attorney Henry Moore have all cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Gongaware, who was an assistant district attorney for 27 years, was nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the unexpired term of Douglas R. Weimer Jr., who retired as district judge June 2. He was approved to fill the slot by the state Senate last July.

A lifelong North Huntingdon resident, Gongaware said his trial work prosecuting criminal cases with the district attorney's office for nearly three decades best qualifies him to continue the job.

“For me it's a good job; I like working and helping people, and I was born and raised in this community,” Gongaware said.

With the ongoing drug epidemic in the region, Gongaware said it is important to have someone with a criminal prosecuting background and legal experience in the district judge's seat. He noted he handled about 100 trials, including homicide and sexual assault cases, during his tenure in the district attorney's office.

“I hope to continue using my extensive legal experience and maintain the dignity and ensure fairness in this office,” he said.

Gongaware noted that he has never been a politician and “never campaigned for any office before.”

“I really enjoy working with the people in this community,” he said.

Moritz Moffatt, a licensed pharmacist, believes that since she is not an attorney, it would bring a “unique perspective” to the position.

“I have extensive knowledge of the controlled substances act and the seriousness of the drug epidemic in our community. I am a strong advocate for preventing drug misuse,” Moritz Moffatt said.

Even if elected, the lifelong North Huntingdon resident said she plans to continue her volunteer work as a member of the Norwin Parent Teacher Association, a drug awareness speaker, the Norwin Soccer Club and as a Pennsylvania Deaf-Blind project member.

“I will be dedicated to fighting the drug epidemic and keeping our children and community safe,” Moritz Moffatt said.

She believes her background as a parent, community volunteer and pharmacist for 20 years will enable her to “make sound and objective decisions,”

“I want to help keep our community safe and a great place to raise a family,” she said.

Moore believes his diverse background makes him best suited for the position. He was a specialist in contested divorce proceedings; a practicing attorney in various fields for more than 23 years; and worked as a professor at area colleges, teaching business law, criminal justice, chemistry, mathematics and statistics. He is a lector and eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin.

“My extensive background shows I am not just pigeon-holed into criminal law. That office is just not dealing with traffic tickets and crime. ... I have a background dealing with zoning and municipal issues, business, civil and landlord-tenant issues too, which are also handled in that office,” Moore said.

Moore said his selection as a divorce hearing master indicates that he is well-qualified.

“It's proof that I am a good listener, patient and I have the required temperament. I can get people working together and resolve sometimes major issues,” Moore said.

Moore said he has a reputation for working hard and putting in long hours and vows to continue doing that if elected.

“I get up every morning and run 10 miles and often add a 3-mile walk at lunchtime. It's nothing for me to put in a 70- to 80-hour work week,” Moore said.

“I also think it's very important to be a respected leader in the community and be involved,” Moore said.

A district judge earns $89,438 a year.

