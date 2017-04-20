Sewickley Twp. moves to regulate medical marijuana businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Township supervisors took their first step this week to regulate medical marijuana establishments.

An amended zoning ordinance, which moves on to township and county planning officials for review, restricts dispensary and growing facilities within 1,000 feet of schools or day cares or within 200 feet of homes.

The review process takes up to 45 days, said Zach Kansler, the township's solicitor.

“An organization also cannot be located within a building that houses residential tenants,” Kansler said.

Under the ordinance, dispensaries, which are permitted by the state to sell medical marijuana products, could be located within certain township zoning classifications : mixed commercial use areas, rural village-high density zones, community commercial centers, or manufacturing and technology districts.

Growers, which are permitted by the state to grow and process medical marijuana , will be zoned as agricultural, community commercial center or manufacturing and technology.

Linda Harvey, who attended a Wednesday meeting on the issue with about 20 other residents, said she thought the board's decision to regulate medical marijuana through zoning was excellent.

“Because they (medical marijuana dispensaries and growing facilities) are new coming to town, it's good to protect the people already here. Whether it's a storage area or what, it's not your average home that's going in,” said Harvey, adding she has no opinion on using marijuana as medicine. She said she thinks recreational marijuana will soon follow the state's decision to legalize and regulate medical marijuana.

Kansler approached the township when he learned that Sewickley did not have zoning laws that address medical marijuana establishments. Kansler said he has drafted ordinances for Irwin and Latrobe .

As of April 2016, the state's department of health is regulating the drug. Under state law , patients can apply for a medical marijuana card if they are certified by a doctor to have one of the 17 medical conditions, such as epilepsy, cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.