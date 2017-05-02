4 aim to succeed outgoing Greensburg district judge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of four candidates will succeed James Albert as Greensburg's district judge.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Chris Flanigan, retired Greensburg police Detective Sgt. Henry Fontana, Westmoreland County Assistant Public Defender and attorney John Sweeney and retired Greensburg police officer Eugene “Geno” Zulisky have cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary.

Albert, 67, retired last fall but was recently appointed a senior judge. He is filling in part-time until a successor is elected.

Flanigan touted her 22 years of public service. She has prosecuted child abuse and sexual assault cases the past 12 years. Before that, she worked as a law clerk for two county judges.

“Decisions of our district judges have an immediate impact on the safety, security and general welfare of our families and our communities,” Flanigan said.

A judgeship would allow her to “continue doing justice for people and protect this community,” she said.

Fontana, a lifelong city resident who is a lieutenant with the county park police, said his 32 years in law enforcement and 36 years as a volunteer firefighter with Greensburg Hose Co. 7 make him the most qualified candidate.

“It may sound cheesy, but I've been literally training for this job my whole life,” said Fontana, who noted that he regularly participates in community events and drug education programs.

He said his law enforcement experience has prepared him to serve as a district judge. As a police officer, he has helped settle “a lot of disputes,” he said.

“I believe that nobody's above the law, and nobody's below the benefit of the law,” Fontana said.

Sweeney has practiced law about 30 years. In addition to being a public defender here, he served as an assistant district attorney in Fayette County and as solicitor for municipal boards.

“With my lengthy legal and civic experience, I feel I offer a well-rounded background, along with the proper temperament needed for the position,” Sweeney said.

He noted the position involves not just criminal cases but civil matters up to $12,000, landlord-tenant disputes and municipal legal issues — all of which he said he has experience litigating.

“I have a background, too, in planning and zoning,” said Sweeney, who has served on the Greensburg Planning Commission as well as various boards and committees of local churches.

Zulisky has worked in law enforcement for 29 years, including more than 20 with Greensburg police and eight with South Greensburg. He has served as a volunteer firefighter and an assistant track and field coach with the Greensburg Salem School District.

“I've dedicated my entire career to keeping Greensburg safe and our children safe, and I want to continue to do that as district judge,” he said.

Zulisky, a lifelong city resident, said his career “working the streets” has enabled him to learn the issues and needs of the region.

“There are a lot of similar issues I helped resolve as a patrolman. When we answered calls, we often mitigated various disputes ... landlord-tenant disagreements, civil disputes. There were a lot of issues we were called on to do as police that are really similar to a district judge,” Zulisky said.

If elected, he pledged to be “firm but fair, and my decisions will be based on the merit of the case, not an outside influence.”

A district judge earns $89,438 a year and serves a six-year term.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.