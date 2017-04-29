Services at issue in race for Latrobe mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rosie Wolford is seeking a second term as Latrobe's mayor after serving 10 years on city council.

Fellow Democrat Jack Murtha, who was elected to a second stint on the council in 2015, is looking to make a similar transition. He's attempting to unseat Wolford in this year's municipal election, beginning with the May 16 primary.

In Latrobe, the mayor votes on council agenda items and presides at its meetings, receiving a monthly stipend of $200.

Murtha, who served the past nine years with the city fire department after 20 years as a firefighter with the neighboring Lloydsville company, said he wants to keep intact the city's police, fire and public works services but would consider potential regionalization of policing in partnership with neighboring municipalities.

“It's a chance for savings for everybody,” he said. “The safety of all communities is what is of the utmost importance.”

Care should be taken to maintain equipment at the city's municipal waste transfer station and recycling center, he said: “That is what is making the city money now.”

Wolford said regionalization of services is “the wave of the future, and we need to be proactive on that.” She said the city collaborates with neighboring Unity Township on salt purchases, and firefighters in the two communities coordinate their efforts.

“There needs to be a concerted effort for the communities to talk to each other and pool their resources for everybody's benefit,” she said.

In the mayor's role as an ambassador for Latrobe, Wolford said, “I think my skill set has helped me reach out and talk to businesses and people and different organizations to try to grow Latrobe.”

A founding member of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, she said she wants to continue the momentum of the program, which has worked with local organizations and the city to improve blighted sites, spruce up building facades and attract new businesses to downtown Latrobe.

Murtha said he also wants to boost the downtown business community.

Both candidates said their goal is to see eventual reuse of two major Ligonier Street properties — the site of the demolished Lehigh Specialty Melting building and the Latrobe Elementary School that will be vacated when students move to a new building being constructed across from the Lehigh property.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.