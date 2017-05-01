Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

2 council members challenging incumbent in Mt. Pleasant mayoral race
Renatta Signorini | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Diane Bailey
Jerry Lucia
John Rogacki

Updated 2 hours ago

Two Mt. Pleasant council members are challenging the borough's longtime mayor for the position.

Diane Bailey and John Rogacki are willing to give up their vote on the council to take over as mayor, a seat incumbent Jerry Lucia has held for nearly 32 years.

Lucia is seeking his ninth term. And while he doesn't have a vote on borough matters, Lucia said he still makes his points heard.

“I'm the voice for the citizens,” he said.

The candidates hope to win the Democratic nomination for mayor in the May 16 primary election. With no Republicans seeking the nomination, the winner in the primary will serve as mayor, barring a write-in candidate.

Bailey said she is listening to the community in launching her campaign.

“I hear them say that it's time for us to move in a different direction of sorts,” she said.

If elected, Bailey wants to connect with the young students of Mt. Pleasant Area School District, from which she retired as fiscal manager. Young people can be a great resource for the borough in terms of suggestions and keeping them as future residents, she said.

“I would like to get into the classrooms and talk to the young kids and let them know what civic responsibility is and get their ideas,” she said.

Bailey hopes to have open office hours, if elected, to hear from residents, as well as a “more intense level” of support for the police department. Bailey has served on multiple council committees since 2012 and is head of the streets and community and economic development/grants committees. She is president of the library board and a volunteer with the Mt. Pleasant Reality Tour.

Lucia, the borough's longtime fire chief, founded the Mt. Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival. He was named Mayor of the Year in 2016 by the Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association.

“It's like an everyday job to me, and I enjoy it,” Lucia said. “The public's safety is my main concern.”

He said he has closely monitored Main Street utility line replacements underneath the road in advance of an $11 million state reconstruction project starting later this year.

He hopes to keep an eye on the state project, if re-elected.

“I spent a lot of nights out there when they were working the night shift ... to make sure it was done right,” Lucia said.

Council raised property taxes by 1.5 mills for 2017 to bring in an additional $50,000 after maintaining a steady rate for more than a decade.

Lucia said if he's re-elected, he will be “boisterous” if council members plan another increase.

Rogacki believes his experience with industrial companies and managing hundreds of jobs as the director of operations with Amcel Corp. facilities in East Huntingdon and Rostraver would be beneficial for the mayor's position.

In addition, he has served on every borough council committee during stints throughout the years on the board.

He currently heads the property and wastewater treatment committees as vice president of council and is involved in community organizations, including the historical society.

“I would like to see Mt. Pleasant flourish as it has in the past,” Rogacki said. “It's a vibrant community ... and I'd like to see it stay that way.”

If elected, Rogacki hopes to address issues — such as paving streets and safety concerns at the borough building — that have been neglected because the borough didn't have the funds to keep up. He previously ran for mayor against Lucia in 2013.

“A lot of things haven't been done over the years,” he said. “In some cases, it's deteriorated.”

The mayor is paid $2,000 annually.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

