Police equipment, visibility top priorities for Southwest Greensburg mayoral candidates

Southwest Greensburg voters have a choice between two familiar faces for mayor.

That race will be decided between Democrats Jeff Tabita and Shaun Teacher in the May 16 primary unless someone launches a write-in campaign.

The mayor handles day-to-day operations of the borough police department, which has two full-time officers and several part-timers. Tabita and Teacher say they have similar priorities — making sure police have the right equipment and making the department more visible in the community. Both have long resumes in borough government.

Tabita has been on borough council for about 16 years and currently serves as president. He said it's time to take the next step.

“I've worked with three different mayors and seen different techniques used by each of them, and I think I can put all those together and keep the borough moving in the right direction,” he said.

He said his council experience would make him a valuable liaison to the police department.

“I know what it takes to keep the lines of communication open between council and the police department,” he said.

Tabita wants to step up community policing and to establish a regular police presence at Hutchinson Elementary School.

Teacher also has the benefit of experience. He served as mayor from 2000 to 2008 and was first elected when he was 20.

He stepped down to become the borough fire chief, a position he held three years. He is still a member of the fire department.

He said the police department is an important deterrent to criminals and a symbol of safety for borough residents.

“I would hope, in an eight-hour shift, every member of this community would be able to see a police car at least once or twice,” he said.

He said his background helps him know what's best for law enforcement.

“I'm more in the public safety aspect,” he said.

Tabita or Teacher will succeed Mayor Michael Rossi, who is not seeking another term.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.