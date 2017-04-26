Republicans to pick Youngwood's likely next mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Republican voters in Youngwood will choose the borough's likely next mayor next month.

No Democrats are on the ballot. So barring a write-in campaign, the race between Kris Long and Irvin Shipley will be decided in the primary.

Long, the incumbent, was appointed to the position by council last year after the death of longtime Mayor Joan Derco, 83.

The former borough councilman said he wants to be a voice for Youngwood, representing the borough's interests to government agencies and potential developers.

“To have all that representation and have a voice is important, and that's why I want to be involved at that level, as much as I can,” Long said.

Many motorists drive through Youngwood on state Route 119, and Long wants to turn that bustle into economic growth.

“A lot of folks come through Youngwood,” he said. “If we can be involved in getting recognition, or some type of involvement in the development of the area as time goes on, the development is not going to stop; it's going to expand.”

Shipley said the biggest obstacle to prosperity in Youngwood is the heroin epidemic. As a sergeant with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office, he's seen it firsthand.

“We do multiple raids in Youngwood for drugs, and I get to see day to day what the average person doesn't get to see. Our beautiful community is going to get swallowed up,” he said.

If elected, he plans to create an email hotline for residents to report drug activity in their neighborhoods. He wants to help addicts and their families find treatment.

Shipley said he wants to help the borough's small businesses.

“I think that they've fallen on the wayside,” he said. “We should promote them and encourage them, because I think the small businesses in our area are kind of the foothold in our community.”

Primary voters head to the polls May 16. The mayor's term begins Jan. 1.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.