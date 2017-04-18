Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe approves additional bond issue for new school
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Greater Latrobe School Board Tuesday approved a nearly $10 million bond issue to help finance construction of the district's new Latrobe Elementary School.

Business administrator Dan Watson explained the $9,995,000 issuance, set to close on Thursday, is the second of three that are planned to support the elementary project — which is expected to cost about $30 million, including $25 million for construction. If all goes according to plan, final bonds of a similar total will be issued in early 2018.

Watson explained the district, by issuing no more than $10 million in bonds per calendar year, can receive a bank-qualified interest rate that averages as much as 0.35 percent below rates that would apply for a larger bond issue. The issue also will have a relatively short payback period of 12 years.

“The shorter call date allows you to refinance if the interest rate changes,” Watson said.

The new elementary school for about 800 students is set to open in August 2018 on Latrobe's Old Athletic Field. Demolition of a dek hockey rink and pavilion at the field has been completed and earth-moving is under way, Watson said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.