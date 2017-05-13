Southwestern Pa. drug prevention programs tout prioritize peer counseling, early intervention

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A year later, 1 percent of deaths statewide occurred in people between 16 and 19; that number jumped to 21 percent for people between 20 and 29.

In 2014, 2 percent of drug overdose deaths statewide occurred in people younger than 19, according to a Pennsylvania State Coroners Association report. The same year, 22 percent of deaths occurred in people between 20 and 30.

“It doesn't appear that they are really getting the message that these drugs are lethal,” Murphy said.

Despite these and other efforts by the state to keep young people from becoming part of the opioid crisis, state Health Secretary Karen Murphy said students are still hard to reach.

The state House Education Committee is considering a bill introduced by Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne County, that would require schools to address the role prescription drugs play in the opioid epidemic. The bill, which would require districts to submit annual reports evaluating the effectiveness of prevention programs, draws on research that shows many people who became addicted to prescription painkillers later moved on to heroin.

While the survey showed heroin use was low among students across the county and state, it also showed that some students are starting to experiment with prescription drugs by middle school.

That same year, 211 of 571 seniors said they had tried marijuana. About 400, or 70 percent, said they had tried alcohol.

Of 717 eighth-graders, 41 said they had tried marijuana; 232 said they had tried alcohol.

The 2015 Pennsylvania Youth Survey asked 2,477 students in grades six, eight, 10 and 12 in Westmoreland County about their experiences with drugs and alcohol.

During a day of tobacco education at Monessen High School this semester, senior Maria Lucy contemplated the bigger picture of substance abuse in her community.

“No one does drugs for their health,” she said. “They do it because it's an outlet.”

Lucy and other members of the Monessen Communities That Care Youth Council volunteered to run the daylong program in March, supervising middle and high school peers as they inflated damaged lungs, inspected jars of cigarette tar and traded trivia about the dangers of tobacco use.

Monessen City Council honored youth council officers in late April, when they received a proclamation designating May as Protect Our Children from Tobacco Smoke Month.

But the students think there's more work to be done. There were 174 fatal overdoses in Westmoreland County last year, most caused by opioids. That's up from 50 overdose deaths in 2007, coroner records show.

For students growing up over the past 10 years, the steady rise in fatalities has become the new normal. Many high school students across the county are looking for ways to get involved in educating their peers about the dangers of substance abuse.

Lucy, council President Bennett Zboyovsky and Treasurer Dillon Shish said substance abuse education needs to go beyond just talking about drugs and alcohol. They emphasized the need for more accessible mental health services, safe recreational and social spaces and stronger bonds with families and adults.

Local researchers shared similar observations.

“The more that I'm looking into this, the more I honestly believe that addiction is not a drug problem. It's more of a mental health problem,” said Eric Kocian, assistant professor of criminology, law and society at St. Vincent College in Unity.

He and a group of St. Vincent student researchers partnered with county law enforcement to interview drug users about the root causes of addiction. Several study participants shared that they started experimenting with marijuana around age 12 before turning to prescription opioids or heroin to cope with adjusting to a difficult situation or to “escape” some type of trauma or stress, Kocian said.

These findings lead him to believe that preventing escalation starts with building strong communities and relationships, especially between young people and trusted adults.

“I really think the opposite of addiction is not sobriety,” Kocian said. “The opposite of addiction is connection.”

Local efforts

Area school districts are working to communicate to students the dangers of substance abuse.

This spring, Norwin Middle School became the first in the country to pilot the Operation Prevention program, a joint initiative of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education designed to teach students about the science behind addiction and how drugs impact the body.

The district started the curriculum last month in seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms. It plans to continue the curriculum next year, possibly expanding to elementary and high school classes.

“The earlier we can educate and get this into their heads, the better we think we'll be,” said Robert Suman, Norwin Middle School principal.

And as the school year comes to a close and students prepare for end-of-year celebrations such as prom and graduation, schools are holding hands-on programs to teach students about the dangers of drunken driving.

Coursework and education programs vary among districts. But all schools are equipped with a Student Assistance Program team, school staff and liaisons from community agencies trained to assist students who might have alcohol, tobacco, drug or mental health issues. Any staff member, student, family or community member can refer a student who needs help.

Offering a variety of programs and methods to get help is a way to ensure prevention education reaches all students, said Donna Kean, executive director of St. Vincent College Prevention Projects. The organization provides prevention programs throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“I'd like to say that there's one thing that will work (for everyone), but I haven't seen anything out there,” Kean said.

Reaching students

Making the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse a reality is challenging because many students don't take the problem seriously, some students said.

Members of Students Against Destructive Decisions at Penn-Trafford High School hope to encourage more honest and open discussions.

“All the while, (the problems are) very big in our community,” said senior Joe Salesi, a SADD member. “We choose not to think about it.”

SADD members recently ran a pre-prom activity aimed at discouraging students from driving under the influence. Students wore goggles to simulate impaired vision while trying to drive pedal carts or take a sobriety test.

“We talk about it in classrooms,” said Brady Tramuta, SADD co-president-elect. “But we don't actually show kids what it does to you.”

Kim Stefkovich, SADD adviser and computer and information sciences teacher, hopes exposing students to a variety of programs and activities will give them tools to make the right decisions. In her 12 years at Penn-Trafford, Stefkovich said she has lost about 10 students to drug-related deaths.

Students at Kiski Area High School are taking a similar approach. They're developing a new component to the Link Krew program — the school's peer-mentoring program designed to help incoming freshmen adjust to the academic demands and social pressures of high school.

They started the project after attending the countywide Council on Substance Abuse and Youth Summit in March, where they were trained to develop peer education resources.

Jake Stariha and Hallie Zidek, both juniors and Link Krew members, emphasized the benefits of working through these challenges with peers who can relate.

While the program does not include substance abuse prevention, Jenny Baum, high school English teacher and Link Krew adviser, said training students to have these conversations with peers could help mentors support classmates if they need to get help.

“It just means a lot more coming from them than coming from a guidance counselor or a teacher,” Baum said.

The Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force also tries to reach students through peer education. The task force has a pool of speakers ages 16 to 30, all in long-term recovery, who contribute to prevention discussions in schools and elsewhere, Director Tim Phillips said.

Having that personal experience with substance abuse shared by someone close in age to the audience makes the subject matter “very pertinent,” he said. “I think, number one, it puts a face to it. We make it real.”

Students often struggle to connect with teachers, guidance counselors or other adults trying to help them, said Eli Scott, a Jeannette High School junior who volunteers with the task force.

Sometimes, it's because of the stigma associated with addiction, he said. Other times, it's because students worry that confiding in an adult — whether it's about their own drug or alcohol use, struggles with mental health or problems at home — could get them in trouble.

Scott, 18, describes himself as being in recovery, having battled drug and alcohol abuse since middle school. He attended an in-patient rehabilitation facility and then lived in a halfway house.

“Ever since I got clean, I wanted to make a difference,” Scott said, describing a “cool guy” he met while living at the halfway house who helped persuade him to get clean. He had a thick beard and pearly white smile, wore a Lamb of God band T-shirt and seemed genuinely happy.

Scott said the reason he connected with the young man was simple: “He looked like me.”

In the future, Scott hopes to use his experience to help other young people working through addiction.

He also mentioned a need for activities that can serve as healthy outlets for students coping with addiction or life's stresses. Painting, creative writing and playing the guitar have helped him.

“When no one's around, no one's around,” Scott said. “You have to find peace within yourself.”

Staff writer Renatta Signorini contributed. Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.