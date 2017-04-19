I-70 bridge work in New Stanton that led to traffic delays nearly at end

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New beams were set in place this week as PennDOT continued work to replace the bridge carrying Center Avenue over Interstate 70 in New Stanton.

Dominec Caruso, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 12, said traffic was being halted for about 15 minutes at a time on I-70 as the beams were lifted into place by crane.

Motorists on the interstate initially were stopped Tuesday evening as the procedure began. Crews were expected to finish the crane work between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, Caruso said.

Signs have been in place along I-70 to warn motorists and area residents of the construction delays, he said, indicating further work on the bridge is not expected to impact interstate traffic.

While the bridge over I-70 is closed and under construction, motorists are being detoured along Pennsylvania Avenue, a series of roundabouts at the I-70 New Stanton interchange and Bair Boulevard.

The nearby Center Avenue bridge over Sewickley Creek also is closed to traffic while crews replace its deck. The detour for that bridge follows sections of South Center Avenue, Technology Drive, Route 119 and I-70.