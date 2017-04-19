Activists plan legal challenge to Penn Township fracking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citizen activist group Protect PT opened a new front in its fight against hydraulic fracturing in Penn Township on Wednesday as it announced a legal challenge to the mineral extraction overlay that permits fracking in about 60 percent of the township.

About 30 people — members of Protect PT and allied organizations from nearby communities — gathered outside the township municipal building for a demonstration before Wednesday's supervisors' meeting.

“This ordinance prohibits growth and discourages families and young professionals from moving to our community,” Protect PT President Gillian Graber said.

The ordinance prohibits fracking wells within 600 feet of a home. Protect PT says that range should be extended to at least a mile.

The overlay allows fracking in most of the sprawling township, although the most densely-populated areas are off-limits.

“All of us deserve our township's commitment to preserving our air and water quality, and our overall health and safety,” township resident Dr. Erica Leonard said at the demonstration.

Protect PT is calling for strict air and water quality monitoring.

“Earth is a closed system. What happens here stays here. What goes up comes down eventually,” Leonard said.

The township has 60 days to respond to the challenge and schedule a hearing before its zoning hearing board.

At that hearing, Protect PT members plan to argue that the township's fracking policies will harm the public health and welfare.

“If the township and county would listen to residents, and not cater to industry, they would promote growth and keep us safe at the same time,” Graber said.

If the zoning hearing board upholds the ordinance, Protect PT will take its challenge to court.

The organization has already challenged four proposed well pads in court.

The township has one operating fracking well pad owned by Apex Energy. An additional eight wells are proposed — seven by Apex and one by Huntley & Huntley Inc.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.