Former Monessen lawyer gets probation for theft, practicing without a license

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Monessen lawyer will serve five years on probation for stealing money from clients and continuing to work as an attorney after he was suspended from practicing.

Mark Galper, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of theft and practicing law without a license.

“I do so with much shame and regret for my actions,” Galper said. “I have enormous remorse and embarrassment for the members of a profession I served for more than 34 years. I made choices, and for that I assume full responsibility.”

Police said Galper pocketed a $27,000 payment he was supposed to turn over to a client as part of a real estate deal in 2014. He also was charged with stealing more than $9,000 from a client in 2015, after his license to practice law was suspended by the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

He was disbarred in late 2015.

Galper previously maintained that his suspension was related to a failure to complete required education updates. State officials never disclosed the reason for the discipline.

According to court records, Galper continued to work as a lawyer and represented private clients as well as Belle Vernon Borough and Monessen's redevelopment authority after his law license was pulled.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani said Galper has repaid the $27,000 he took from one client and will make $150 monthly restitution payments until the second debt is cleared.

“I've known you for 25 years, and the information in the (criminal) complaint does not reflect the Mark Galper I knew,” Feliciani said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.