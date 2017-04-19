Bench warrant issued for Seward woman who failed to show in court for allegedly threatening judge
Updated 1 hour ago
A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of a Seward woman accused of threatening a Westmoreland County judge.
Senior Judge John Blahovec issued the warrant for Tammy L. Felbaum, 58, who failed to appear for a plea hearing. Police alleged that Felbaum on Feb. 6 claimed to have guns, an Uzi and a rocket launcher in her purse when she went through courthouse metal detectors before a civil court hearing before Judge Chris Scherer.
Testimony at a bond hearing last month revealed that a tentative agreement would allow Felbaum to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, a summary offense, with a charge of terroristic threats to be dropped.
Born Thomas Wyda in Uniontown, Felbaum underwent a sex-change operation after self-castration and was granted a name change in 1978. She previously served 5 1⁄2 to 11 years in prison for the 2001 botched castration and overdose death of her sixth husband, James Felbaum, 40, in Butler County. She maintained her innocence at trial.
She also served 21 to 60 months in prison and two years of probation in connection with 2006 threats made to Butler County officials.