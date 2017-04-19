275 stamp bags of heroin found in car in Greensburg; 2 jailed
Two men arrested early Wednesday had a combined 275 stamp bags of suspected heroin in their car, police said.
An officer noticed at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Sheetz parking lot that a car's license plate light was out and pulled it over a short distance away in the Lynch Field parking lot, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, Alex Jeffrey Dreistadt, 21, of Hostetter, Unity Township, appeared to be impaired and officers found he had 119 stamp bags of suspected heroin, police said. Passenger Cory Allen Vogel, 21, of Greensburg, allegedly was in possession of 156 stamp bags of suspected heroin and a small amount of marijuana, police said.
Both suspects were lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $30,000 bond on charges of drug possession, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dreistadt additionally is charged with driving under the influence.
Preliminary hearings are set for May 4.