Station Square diner ready for 50-mile road trip to Irwin

A vintage diner that sat unused at Station Square in Pittsburgh for more than 30 years is ready for a 50-mile road trip to The Lamp Theatre in Irwin Friday morning.

Elizabeth Equipment Service of Rostraver will haul the 1951 DeRaffele Diner over a circuitous route south along Route 51 into Rostraver Township, north to Greensburg on Interstate 70 and Route 119, and finally west on Route 30 to Irwin.

The low-boy trailer will wind its way through Irwin to the Lamp Theatre on Main Street, where it will be positioned on a concrete foundation next to theater, said Cory Alexander, the company's heavy haul manager, who will drive the tractor.

Elizabeth Equipment — it hauls heavy equipment like bulldozers — plans to move out the 80,000-pound diner around 9:30 a.m. Friday, after rush-hour traffic has subsided, Alexander said.

The hauling permit from PennDOT approves the route, which avoids the heavily traveled Parkway East and Squirrel Hill Tunnels, which can't accommodate the 14-foot-high load, Alexander said. The diner is 16 feet wide, which will slow traffic behind it, he said.

“It's not the most direct route, but it is the safest,” he said.

Pittsburgh police cruisers will escort the diner through the city, Alexander said. His company's vehicles will escort it from Pittsburgh to Irwin, where borough police will take over traffic control.

Westmoreland Construction Group of North Huntingdon placed the diner onto the trailer last week, jacking it up about 3 feet so it could be lowered onto the bed, said Richard Bacco, project manager. It took Bacco and his son, Richard, about three hours to raise it, but a quick lift by a crane would have been too costly for the Lamp Theatre, he said.

The structure is swathed in plastic bubble wrap to stabilize it. Alexander said that helps to ensure the windows won't be damaged by a bump in the road. Metal “D” rings were welded to the steel I-beam at the base to secure the load, and heavy-duty chains were used to strap it to the trailer, Alexander said.

Once the rig is on highway, Alexander plans to drive about 10 miles below the speed limit.

“We have the public's safety in mind,” he said. “This is a piece of history. We're taking all the precautions to make sure its get there (Irwin) in the same condition as it leaves Station Square.”

The Lamp Theatre plans to join the diner to the theater so patrons of movies and live performances can enjoy food and drink, said John Gdula, president of the board of directors.

The Irwin Project Inc., a nonprofit economic development group, paid owner Forest City Realty Trust $100 for the diner, which had been stripped of chairs, booths and the kitchen equipment, said Michael Pochan, a board member.

In its previous life, it was used at Ritter's Diner, a popular eatery in the Shadyside-Bloomfield section of the city.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.