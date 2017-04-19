Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Vince Tresco's Delmont-based paving company has worked for Westmoreland County for more than a decade. But his firm is now ineligible for jobs under a year-old agreement he contends favors unionized shops, he told the commissioners Wednesday.

Tresco accused Democratic commissioners Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas of “bid rigging” for their support last year of a project labor agreement that he said has frozen his firm and other nonunion companies out of work in the county and will result in higher costs to taxpayers.

“They're paving the road outside my asphalt plant, and I can't even bid on it,” Tresco said after calling out the commissioners during their business meeting, when they awarded Derry Construction Co. Inc. a contract to repave a stretch of county road in Unity Township.

Tresco Paving Corp. was one of eight firms to submit bids for the project. Its proposal was rejected because it did not comply with the county's requirements, which Tresco claims was solely related to criteria in the project labor agreement.

That agreement, which was crafted by a Pittsburgh trades council, says contractors hired to work on projects that cost more than $150,000 must meet certain requirements including that workers have safety training and participate in apprenticeship programs. Opponents at the time said those terms and others would bar nonunion contractors from getting county work.

Cerilli and Kopas, both Democrats, defended the project labor agreement and said nonunion contractors are eligible for county work provided they meet the requirements.

“It's perfectly legal,” Kopas said.

“Safety is our primary concern,” Cerilli said.

Neither Cerilli nor Kopas would specify why Tresco's bid was rejected.

Tresco said his proposal would have cost the county $12,000 less than the $234,737 that will be paid to Derry Construction Co. Inc. His company's bid for another paving project was rejected last month, even though it was $40,000 less than the price pitched by another, unionized company, according to Tresco.

“This is only going to get worse. It's only been a year,” he said.

Project labor agreements have been a controversial issue among county commissioners. A previous version of the agreement was in place for about a year before a new Republican majority of the commissioners board abolished it in 2012.

Commissioner Charles Anderson, who was the board chairman at that time, said Wednesday that project labor agreements discriminate against nonunion firms. He voted against awarding the paving contract Wednesday.

“(Tresco) hit it right on the head. He's done good projects for the county, and now suddenly he's not good enough for the work. This is about as outrageous as it gets,” Anderson said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.