Budget key in Hempfield school board race

Steadily rising tax rates have put the Hempfield Area School District budget at the forefront of this year's crowded school board race.

Thirteen candidates, including three incumbents, are seeking four seats on the board, and all but two are cross-filed as both Democrat and Republican. The top four vote-getters in each party's May 16 primary will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Each year since 2011, the district has raised its property tax rates, which stand at 79.74 mills, or $7,974 for every $100,000 of a property's taxable value. “I always get calls from buyers asking why their monthly payments have gone up,” said Republican candidate Mike Hess, a loan officer at Welcome Home Finance. “It gets to a point where it makes some of these homes unsellable.”

Hess said that as a financial professional, he'd like to look for more savings in the budget and attract more bidders on capital projects in the hope of bringing costs down.

“I can't promise not to raise taxes, but I will do everything I can to keep taxes low. ... We've picked all the low-hanging fruit (in the budget) that we can,” said Sonya Brajdic, board president.

Brajdic said the district is hobbled by constantly rising contributions to the state's fund for teacher pensions. But after furloughs, offering early retirements and a middle school schedule restructuring taking effect next year, the district is on stronger footing, and the board trusts the administration to run things without micromanagement, she said.

Diane Ciabattoni, the board's longest-serving member, said the board and administration work together. She touted the board's adoption of “committee of the whole” discussion meetings as a means of increasing transparency.

“I want things to work. I want us to end up on the same page. I don't care what it takes to get there. I'm open to all ideas,” Ciabattoni said.

Joseph Lutz, an incumbent seeking a third term on the board, said he is proud that the district still has the fund balance it did and praised its advancements in technology adoption such as its Chromebook program. Rather than cut teaching positions to save money, he hopes to hire more.

“We can't look at (the district) so much as a business that we forget we have students, we have a human factor as well,” Lutz said. “We have a good school system. It's a system to be proud of.”

Dentist Scott Learn said he would like to open more dialogue with students, faculty and administrators on what school programs should get budget priority and how the district can tackle problems such as the opioid epidemic.

“Fiscal responsibility is absolutely necessary,” Learn said. “I'd like to see more resources working together. ... People are willing to offer their time.”

Debra Zuzik Naeger said the board should explore partnerships with vocational schools in Latrobe and Greensburg as part of its push to shrink the budget and taxes. She commended the “reality tour” anti-drug program in Hempfield middle schools as a good start to combating the opioid crisis.

“I'm in constant budget negotiations with my children,” Naeger said. “I'm running on the working parent's perspective.”

Chris Rossman, director of sales for a division of National Oilwell Varco, said he has experience navigating business through a downturn and could turn that toward running the district, though he stopped short of promising tax cuts before he sees a detailed budget.

“The endgame for me is to make sure as much tax revenue as possible is going to students rather than administrative costs and salaries,” Rossman said. “We're not so much concerned about teacher salaries as much as the administrators' salaries.”

Lisa Kohl said her experience crunching numbers as a data analyst would serve her in evaluating the district's finances. She said she wants to implement career and college counseling as early as middle school and vows not to vote for any tax increase.

“I'm running for school board because I keep hearing about closing schools or cutting programs,” Kohl said. “I'm concerned that if we don't get control of our budget, we'll have to really start cutting programs for students.”

Nathan Bish, a junior at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, said he is running to get more youth involvement and engagement with the board, as well as seeking to make the board more “user-friendly.”

“Running for school board, especially being such a young guy, would be a good way of trying to show young people we can do this,” Bish said.

Another young candidate, Cash Kalina, said he wants to increase student input by soliciting ideas from each school's student government, while increasing technology use in the classroom and exploring a “flipped” model where students get instruction at home from their texts or online materials, then use class time to work on problems and answer questions.

“Students (would) contact their student council and the students condense and relay those requests to the school board. So not only would we be getting input from the (high school) student representatives but every other school as well,” Kalina said.

Lisa Mumau, an elementary school counselor at the Yough School District, said she'd like to tackle Hempfield's tax issues by seeking more grants and community partnerships, and to show taxpayers what they get for their money by opening up facilities such as fitness centers and computer labs for more public use.

“I want to make sure we're tapping into all the resources in the community.” Mumau said. “I believe the district is one of the best in Westmoreland County, and we need to come together as a community.”

Retiree Marion Sedlacko, a Republican, criticized the board for raising taxes as much as it has, particularly decrying the impact on senior citizens. She proposed putting more courses and materials online and consolidating facilities such as libraries.

“The school board takes the taxpayers' money as if they were building palaces for the students,” Sedlacko said. “I think we ought to be focusing on education, not the size and color of the swimming pool or artificial turf on the football field.”

David Iwig, an employee of Arconic (formerly Alcoa), said he was inspired to run by his work with West Point Elementary School to start a science fair and an after-school science club, and by several years he spent as an adjunct teaching freshman chemistry at Pitt-Greensburg and Penn State-New Kensington. He said the district's taxes are “a necessary evil” given the quality of the district as long as the money was being spent efficiently.

“My eyes were opened to the educational process through talking to teachers and administrators,” Iwig said. “I got to see what students were coming out of area high schools with, what they were able to do and what they were lacking.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.