3 incumbents, 5 challengers seek Latrobe school board seats

Eight candidates, cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets, are running for four open seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board.

May 16 ballots will include incumbents Dr. Rhonda Laughlin, Heidi Kozar and William A. Palmer Jr. and challengers John Fournier, Steven LoCascio, Mike O'Barto, Michael Skapura and Tara Yokopenic. Kathryn Elder, who has served on the board for 34 years, has opted not to seek another term.

LoCascio and Fournier — school administrators past and present, respectively — are looking to serve students in a new capacity.

LoCascio, who retired as the district's high school principal in July, said he decided to “give it a shot” when friends and neighbors encouraged him to run for school director. “For me, it's just trying to give back to the community,” he said. “I'm not going into this with any pre-set agenda.”

LoCascio said Greater Latrobe must be sure it is “spending money on things we need, not just things we want.” He said the priority should be on providing teachers with needed classroom materials and technology.

Fournier cited a need to get more young people involved in politics and expressed interest in a program that supports that goal at neighboring Hempfield Area School District.

“I'm a big advocate for special education. I want to see that we're meeting all the needs of the students in our special education population,” he said.

Fournier suggested searching for grants and encouraging new business development as ways to help meet the district's growing financial responsibilities.

O'Barto, who decided to run for school director instead of seeking a fifth term as a Unity supervisor, said he would “bring a local government mentality to the school board.”

“Most municipalities do not raise property taxes. They try to live within their means,” he said, pledging to “never vote to raise property taxes.”

He said district officials should search the budget for surplus funds before considering a tax hike.

Skapura served two terms on Latrobe council, including two years as deputy mayor. He opted not to run in 2015, citing work-related travel demands.

A Latrobe volunteer firefighter, Skapura said he hopes to bring his business background to bear on school issues. “I'd like to be part of making good decisions to spend our money wisely, in the best interest of the children and the taxpayers,” he said.

Yokopenic believes the district should emphasize STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) instruction and vocational training. She'd recommend students learn about personal budgeting and debt management.

“The key to the success I've had is the education I received at Latrobe,” Yokopenic said. “I've reached the point now where I can give back.”

Kozar served an initial 12-year stint on the school board before stepping down to spend more time with her family. She rejoined the board in March through an appointment and is seeking election to another four-year term.

“We have a wonderful school district. I will do whatever I can to maintain and improve that,” she said. “If we continue to improve, it will inspire more people to move into our district.”

Palmer, who is seeking his third four-year term, said he hopes to provide continuity on the board. “When you get into your second or third term, you can make decisions based on past experiences,” he said.

He said the district should continue its efforts in “keeping budgets almost flat through prudent purchasing, prudent management and being cognizant of taxpayer issues, managing that process so the millages don't go out of whack.”

Laughlin, the school board president, is running for a fourth term and is on the board of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation. She counts STEM subjects among the keys for enriching the district's curriculum.

She said board members have come to expect that school administrators won't recommend a major purchase without presenting a plan for covering the price. “We're always conscious of not spending money where it's not needed,” she said.

