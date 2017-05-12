Greensburg Salem candidates realize fiscal responsibility is key

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education: Master's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania, bachelor's degree in French from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Hempfield Area High School.

Candidates for Greensburg Salem School Board face a familiar tightrope act. The district's expenses — and its tax rate — have been going up for years, and board members must walk the line between quality and cost.

There are seven candidates running for four seats on the board. Most will be on both ballots in the May 16 primary — except for Lynna Thomas and Rich Guerrieri, who are running solely as Democrats.

Guerrieri served three terms on the board before losing a re-election bid in 2015. He said he wants to find financial balance.

“I'm kind of in the middle of the fence. You can balance some budgets, but you can't balance some others,” he said.

The board can't lose sight of its true focus, Guerrieri said.

“The money's not as much a priority for me as it is the kids. The kids come first,” he said.

President Ronald Mellinger has served on the board since 2003.

“I think my experience going into this election is my biggest plus,” he said.

The district is fiscally responsible, but more needs to be done to achieve a balanced budget, Mellinger said.

“Greensburg Salem is very good at balancing education around the funding that they have,” he said.

He said the district needs to find a way to repair and maintain its aging facilities.

Jeffrey Metrosky, who is nearing the end of his first term, said the district can't keep spending more than it makes.

“We've got to get this budget balanced, that's critical. We keep dwindling down and down and down,” he said.

The district regularly dips into its reserves to pay its bills, a practice that can't last much longer, Metrosky said.

“When the surplus is gone, what then? We've got to do something now,” he said.

Jonathan O'Brien said he wants to stop the board from raising taxes, even if it means cutting staff or salaries.

“I'm tired of the outrageous salaries up there of the administrators. I've lived here 17 years, and I'm tired of my taxes going up every year,” he said.

Taxes have gone up in all but one of the last 17 years.

“We have to live within our means.”

Brett Rohlfing said it's time to stop passing unbalanced budgets.

“So far, all I've seen is the can getting kicked down the road. We keep passing budgets that are in the red,” he said. “I know there's not a simple answer to the problem, but someone's got to look close at it and make some hard decisions.”

The board needs more people who would put the brakes on spending increases, he said.

Rachel Shaw said she wants to be a voice for the students.

“I want to be more involved in advocating for our children,” she said.

She wants to use her business experience to seek more money from Harrisburg.

“My focus would be on doing the best that I can to get the funding that we need, for our schools and our classrooms,” she said.

The state's massive mandatory pension increases are the source of the district's funding woes, she said.

Lynna Thomas said her career as an educator gives her a perspective that would be valuable to the board.

She said she wants to protect the quality of education at the district.

“When we provide a quality education, we're giving back to the community, and we're protecting the students,” she said.

The district's financial problems are caused by the state and should not be taken out on student programs, she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.