Mt. Pleasant Area school board candidates aim to protect taxpayers, enrich students

Education: Mt. Pleasant Area; Westmoreland County Community College and bachelor's in mechanical engineering from University of Pittsburgh

Occupation: Retired photographer at Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; also worked at Daily Courier and Tribune-Review.

Some new faces are likely to join the Mt. Pleasant Area school board this year.

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are seeking nominations to four open seats during the May 16 primary election. Robert Gumbita Sr., Warren L. Leeder, Russell Riddle, John Sarnese and Donald Seder have cross-filed under the Democratic and Republican tickets.

The winners will face challenges in a district that is up against staff furloughs, declining enrollment and increasing costs.

• Gumbita has served on the board for 20 years and is board president.

He described himself as a “fiscal conservative” who is frustrated with a lack of state funding, which can lead to layoffs and tax increases when it is up to local districts to make up budget shortfalls.

“The state just has to live up to their obligation,” Gumbita said. “They need to fund schools properly. They keep putting the burden on the local school boards. We cannot just continue to go to our local property owners to bail us out.”

He is a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board of directors and has been involved with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Gumbita was a coach and league officer for the Mt. Pleasant youth football league and was a charter member of the area's youth commission.

• Warren L. Leeder has been a school director off and on for 28 years. In that time, Leeder said he has made changes to district buildings as a member of the safety and security committee by hiring school police officers and adding security cameras and systems.

His most recent years as director have been the “most rewarding,” Leeder said, as he has spent time with students at sporting events.

“I have always loved children,” he said. “I thought if I could do something good for the children, I would be happy.”

But his frustrations still linger as Mt. Pleasant Area is faced with finding new revenue to contend with rising costs, such as retirement contributions to the state system.

“The only way it's going to be fixed is if our legislators” do it, he said.

• Russell Riddle hopes to bring his work experience in logistics to the board and translate it into helping the district and its students.

He said he is asked daily “to find answers to questions that don't have answers.”

A main issue he sees is that some students and parents aren't aware of available options for education and the potential for financial assistance after graduation.

“I want to help these kids get into college,” he said. “We need to get these kids as prepared as they can for what's coming at them.”

If elected, Riddle said he hopes to speak to incoming freshmen about life after graduation and the importance of preparing during their high school years.

He has coached soccer in the community.

• John Sarnese served on the board in the 1980s before leaving the area for work. Now that he has returned, Sarnese said he hopes to use experience while getting the district on good financial footing for the future. Sarnese plans to look at administrative staff to see if any cuts can be made rather than seeking more help from taxpayers.

“The money in Mt. Pleasant is very tight because there's no industry in Mt. Pleasant,” Sarnese said. “I'll spend their money wisely.”

He also wants to examine class sizes in light of the district's staff makeup and financial needs.

“We have to be flexible in how we rotate our staff,” he said. “I'm very pro-education.”

Sarnese has been a wrestling referee for decades and served on the Mt. Pleasant recreation association.

• Donald Seder hopes to bring a “fresh perspective and also a fresh face” to the board and examine funding sources to determine if changes need to be made to ensure a quality education.

“I think we need to evaluate how we approach how we fund our school, what projects even get funded,” Seder said, adding that he isn't advocating for cuts. “I think (the board has) done a fair job with the cards they've been dealt.”

He wants to create a “good working relationship” between district officials, parents and students.

He has been a volunteer with the local Reality Tour, assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 133, den leader for Cub Scout Pack 135 and is a Sunday school teacher at Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren.

Not running for re-election are Directors John Walton and Kyle Potts.

