3 square off for Penn-Trafford Region II school board seat

Voters in Penn-Trafford School District's Region II will choose May 16 between a two-term incumbent and two challengers who are looking to do their part as volunteers.

All three candidates are cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets for school board.

“I'm not running against anyone, and that's not to disparage the other people seeking the seat,” said challenger Bill Leonard. “I'm friends with (incumbent) Richard Niemiec. But I have an equal concern for the school district.”

Leonard said he would like to see an emphasis on fixed-income, blue-collar residents, as well as student and faculty safety.

“We do have people who are struggling to pay bills,” he said. “Those concerns have to be considered when trying to figure out the absolute best way to spend our money. But it shouldn't come at the expense of educational programs.”

Leonard said he would be proactive when it comes to school security.

“I'm ex-military, so I tend toward the ‘view from 30,000 feet,' ” he said. “We live in a community where we've never had to deal with any big incidents. I'd like to do a security assessment. I'm not saying we need to install metal detectors or anything like that. But there are things we can do, and I'd like to have that dialogue with the other board members.”

Niemiec said he wants to maintain the integrity of the board.

“One of the reasons I'm running is my background in maintenance,” he said. “I was involved quite a bit in the renovations, and I'd like to see further renovation of the older buildings.

“We need to update our facilities, and the state budget is hurting us. PSERS (contributions to teacher pensions) is hurting us,” he said. “But we have seen some new construction within the district.”

Challenger Lisa Wilt said she would balance student success with fiscal responsibility.

“I just think it's an important thing for local taxpayers to be involved in,” Wilt said. “I have nothing negative to say about how the board has been doing, but I'm sort of running to take a turn doing my part as a local citizen.”

Wilt said she believes board members should not bring an agenda to the table.

“You go in, you see what's presented and figure out the best plan,” she said. “I'm going in with fresh eyes, not as a politician. I just want to dedicate four years to making good decisions for children and residents.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.