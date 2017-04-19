Meth lab found in Somerset Twp. home when police, caseworkers check on kids
State troopers assisting caseworkers during a child welfare check in Somerset County discovered a methamphetamine lab operating inside a home.
Four people were arrested and caseworkers removed three children from the Somerset Township home on April 4, state police said in a news release Wednesday.
Vincent Lee Gohn, 54; Michael Aaron Rivera, 23; Sabrina Eliza Garcia, 22; and Nathan Daniel Schnitzler, 25, all of Somerset, are facing numerous charges, including operation of a meth lab, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.
Schnitzler, Rivera and Gohn also face possession charges in connection with the drugs and items used in a meth lab that were found at the home as well as possession with intent to deliver.
Garcia, Rivera and Gohn are free on $10,000 unsecured bond. Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday.
Schnitzler has not been arraigned.