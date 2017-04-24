3 Dems vie for 2 city council seat nominations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three longtime Greensburg residents have made economic development a priority as they vie for the nominations for two council seats in the May 16 Democratic primary.

Jon Hillwig sees Greensburg as a city on the rise.

“You look around and see the changes that are starting to happen around Greensburg,” he said. “I decided that was something I wanted to help out with.”

Hillwig is president of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company #8 and said he wanted to find another way to serve the city.

If elected, he would work closely with his constituents to learn their priorities, he said.

“I'm always willing to listen. I'm always willing to help. I can work with just about anybody on anything,” he said.

Hillwig described himself as a consensus builder.

“You've got to keep the taxpayers in mind. You've got to follow the will of the public, or you won't be in office very long,” he said.

At 26, Robert Recklein would be Greensburg's youngest council member, which gives him a unique viewpoint, he said.

“I think it brings the new perspective of the next generation of city leaders,” he said. “We have great city council people now, but we don't have anyone from my generation.”

The Greensburg native said he wants to focus on encouraging development and investment.

“I decided I wanted to do what I can to continue Greensburg's growth and prosperity,” he said.

Though this is his first run for office, he's been involved in state and local politics for several years.

He's a member of the Greensburg planning commission, president of the Young Democrats of Westmoreland County and has worked as a community organizer for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Kathy Sandorf said she'll put families first if elected.

“I really would like to concentrate on things for families in Greensburg, like the recreation department, making sure they stay open and running,” she said. “I really feel family is one of the most important things, and I think Greensburg has a lot to offer families.”

Sandorf moved to the city from Uniontown in 1982 and has been on the city's recreation advisory board since 1999.

She said she wants input from residents on issues that matter to them.

“I will work very hard at what I'm given to do, and I will make the best judgments that I can for everybody,” she said.

The two Democrats selected in the primary will face off in the general election against Republicans Donnie Zappone Jr. and Gregory Mertz.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.