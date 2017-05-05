5 Dems seeking 4 Youngwood council nominations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The primary election will be held May 16. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Education: Master's degree in special education from California University of Pennsylvania, teaching certificate from St. Vincent College, bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. Pius X Seminary, Kentucky, Hempfield Area High School

Five Democratic candidates for Youngwood council say the borough is growing, and they want to help keep up the momentum.

The four nominated by their party's voters on May 16 will face off against Republican candidates Paula Mazurek and Rita Naugle for four council seats.

Billy Cowherd wants to beautify the town with more parkland and green space.

“We just need a centerpiece to make people want to come here,” he said.

He supports a borough police force, a subject debated for years by Youngwood leaders, and wants to encourage residents to engage with their community — to help stop drug use and other problems.

“I don't think police alone will stop drugs,” he said. “We need to be knocking on doors and making it feel like a neighborhood.”

Cowherd said he will govern according to Christian values.

John Hajdukiewicz wants to shake up what he sees as stagnant borough leadership. “There's a lot of weak people on council right now, a lot of followers, a lot of yes-people,” he said.

There has been progress in Youngwood, he said, most prominently construction of the Youngwood Commons shopping center on Third Street. But there's also plenty of blighted and vacant buildings, he said.

Hajdukiewicz served on the committee that created a strategic plan for the borough last year. Growing Youngwood will take “hard work,” he said, adding, “I would like to see Depot Street re-established as a shopping area.”

Charles Lutz also served on the strategic planning committee and is now on a committee working with PennDOT to renovate Third and Fourth streets, the borough's main thoroughfares. He also is a member of the Youngwood Area Revitalization and Development Group.

He expressed hope the road reconstruction project, though a short-term hassle, will slow down speeders.

“At least our tax dollars are coming back to our community,” he said.

He said he wants to strengthen caring connections among residents.

“There's a good base, of the neighborhood looking out for each other, and I want to foster that community,” he said.

Cory Stinedurf moved to Youngwood in 2010 and wants to get involved.

“I've really fallen in love with the area, and I want to see the community continue to grow,” he said.

He wants to use his business experience to work with entrepreneurs and developers to grow downtown Youngwood, filling in some vacant buildings.

“There's good storefronts along Depot Street,” he said.

Stinedurf said he wants to bring a fresh perspective to council.

“One thing that I think I bring to the table is a little bit of a younger viewpoint, for the generation that's soon to take over in business and government,” he said.

Timothy Vastell, the only Democratic incumbent, was appointed to council last year.

He said he's lived in Youngwood for nearly 18 years and believes the town is making a comeback. He wants to encourage business growth and remove blighted properties, and he supports PennDOT's proposed road reconstruction project.

“I'd like to see the growth of the town continue for future generations,” he said. “Through council, we can decide where we need to go, and how to move forward on improving the sites that people passing through town — or the residents — see on a daily basis.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.