Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

5 Dems seeking 4 Youngwood council nominations
Jacob Tierney | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Bill Cowherd is a candidate for Youngwood council in the primary election on May 16, 2017.
John Hajdukiewicz is a candidate for Youngwood council in the primary election on May 16, 2017.
Charles Lutz is a candidate for Youngwood council in the primary election on May 16, 2017.
Cory Stinedurf is a candidate for Youngwood council in the primary election on May 16, 2017.
Timothy Vastell is a candidate for Youngwood council in the primary election on May 16, 2017.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Five Democratic candidates for Youngwood council say the borough is growing, and they want to help keep up the momentum.

The four nominated by their party's voters on May 16 will face off against Republican candidates Paula Mazurek and Rita Naugle for four council seats.

Billy Cowherd wants to beautify the town with more parkland and green space.

“We just need a centerpiece to make people want to come here,” he said.

He supports a borough police force, a subject debated for years by Youngwood leaders, and wants to encourage residents to engage with their community — to help stop drug use and other problems.

“I don't think police alone will stop drugs,” he said. “We need to be knocking on doors and making it feel like a neighborhood.”

Cowherd said he will govern according to Christian values.

John Hajdukiewicz wants to shake up what he sees as stagnant borough leadership. “There's a lot of weak people on council right now, a lot of followers, a lot of yes-people,” he said.

There has been progress in Youngwood, he said, most prominently construction of the Youngwood Commons shopping center on Third Street. But there's also plenty of blighted and vacant buildings, he said.

Hajdukiewicz served on the committee that created a strategic plan for the borough last year. Growing Youngwood will take “hard work,” he said, adding, “I would like to see Depot Street re-established as a shopping area.”

Charles Lutz also served on the strategic planning committee and is now on a committee working with PennDOT to renovate Third and Fourth streets, the borough's main thoroughfares. He also is a member of the Youngwood Area Revitalization and Development Group.

He expressed hope the road reconstruction project, though a short-term hassle, will slow down speeders.

“At least our tax dollars are coming back to our community,” he said.

He said he wants to strengthen caring connections among residents.

“There's a good base, of the neighborhood looking out for each other, and I want to foster that community,” he said.

Cory Stinedurf moved to Youngwood in 2010 and wants to get involved.

“I've really fallen in love with the area, and I want to see the community continue to grow,” he said.

He wants to use his business experience to work with entrepreneurs and developers to grow downtown Youngwood, filling in some vacant buildings.

“There's good storefronts along Depot Street,” he said.

Stinedurf said he wants to bring a fresh perspective to council.

“One thing that I think I bring to the table is a little bit of a younger viewpoint, for the generation that's soon to take over in business and government,” he said.

Timothy Vastell, the only Democratic incumbent, was appointed to council last year.

He said he's lived in Youngwood for nearly 18 years and believes the town is making a comeback. He wants to encourage business growth and remove blighted properties, and he supports PennDOT's proposed road reconstruction project.

“I'd like to see the growth of the town continue for future generations,” he said. “Through council, we can decide where we need to go, and how to move forward on improving the sites that people passing through town — or the residents — see on a daily basis.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.